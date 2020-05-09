Spawn Kickstarter Soars Past $3 Million

✖

Todd McFarlane was hoping for success when he launched the original Spawn figure and comic remastered Kickstarter campaign, but we imagine the final number of that campaign still came as a welcome surprise. The campaign ended up obliterating its goal as 23,761 backers brought the campaign to life with over $3 million, specifically $3,447,390 million. That is insane, as it hit $1.8 million just 15 days in, and that was against an initial goal of $100,000. Yes, $100,000. That extra money allotted for a variety of upgrades, and McFarlane thanked all the fans for their support, and you can read his full message below.

"Our 1st SPAWN Kickstarter is officially over, but things will just be getting started!!!!

Let me start by saying how humbled I am to have such a strong and loyal group of fans. All of you have been so wonderful with your support and your 10,000 comments you posted (and I read every one of them!). So, what happens now?

From my end I will continue to keep all of you UPDATED on any cool visuals or parts of the process along the way so you can see that we are working hard to get you your pledges ASAP. Also, I owe most of you another FREE BONUS for us getting over the $3 Million mark. Something I never imagined when we started this venture. Look for that information in an upcoming UPDATE as I discuss various options with my designers and factories.

Lastly, as we get to see things on my end, I will keep sharing as much as I think is interesting with you. And sometimes I will just do a goofy video to make sure we are all still having fun until we begin to ship your boxes. Below, for those of you who may have missed the ending of the campaign, here is a brief recording of the last few seconds and a short message from me.

You all have reinforced why i think I am a very, very fortunate and luck human being.

Take care of yourselves, we'll be talking soon. TODD"

You can find the official description for the Kickstarter below.

"In 1992 the very first Spawn comic book hit shelves setting sales record for an independent comic. A few years later in 1995, the first Spawn action figure was released to retail and critical acclaim helping to usher in a whole new way of giving you much detailed and ‘art’ to your action figures. Now, twenty-five years later, Todd McFarlane is joining forces with Kickstarter to help deliver an updated version of that original 1995 toy & comic release.

This figure will be 7 inches tall and come with a huge folding cape and weapon. The articulation in this version will be more than double what the original toy had, and the included comic cover will be re-drawn by the international award-winning artist and creator of the Spawn character, Todd McFarlane."

You can check out all the details of the campaign right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.