Marvel Announces New Bloody Spider-Man Black Suit Series
Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood celebrates the 40th anniversary of Spidey's iconic costume.
Spider-Man is finally getting the Black, White & Blood treatment in a new series featuring his iconic black suit. The last several years have seen characters from across the Marvel Universe and even Star Wars highlighted in Black, White & Blood series, such as Wolverine, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Darth Vader, and more. With this year marking the 40th anniversary of Spider-Man's black costume, it's time to take readers back to that memorable time in Spidey's history. Except this time blood will be spilled when a list of all-star creators unite for Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood!
August will see the release of Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood, a four-issue miniseries that will reveal never-before-told tales set during Spidey's Black Suit era while others explore the costume's legacy and its impact on Peter Parker.
Marvel brings back Spider-Man's black suit for 40th anniversary
Below is a rundown of some of the creators and stories that will be featured in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood:
- J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece "Kraven's Last Hunt" alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene.
- J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down!
- Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being HUNTED. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?
The main cover of Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 by Leinil Francis Yu shows Spider-Man in his black costume, thwipping a web at a foe off-panel. His black body is covered in blood, giving a preview of what fans can expect inside the comics page. Other variant covers (all shown below) show Spider-Man together with Mary Jane, Spidey caught in a spotlight on a building, and another of the web-slinger hitting a pose.
Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 goes on sale August 7th.
Leinil Francis Yu Cover
Greg Land Cover
Ron Frenz Cover
Skottie Young Cover
