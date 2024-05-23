Marvel Announces New Bloody Spider-Man Black Suit Series

Spider-Man is finally getting the Black, White & Blood treatment in a new series featuring his iconic black suit. The last several years have seen characters from across the Marvel Universe and even Star Wars highlighted in Black, White & Blood series, such as Wolverine, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Darth Vader, and more. With this year marking the 40th anniversary of Spider-Man's black costume, it's time to take readers back to that memorable time in Spidey's history. Except this time blood will be spilled when a list of all-star creators unite for Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood!

August will see the release of Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood, a four-issue miniseries that will reveal never-before-told tales set during Spidey's Black Suit era while others explore the costume's legacy and its impact on Peter Parker.

Marvel brings back Spider-Man's black suit for 40th anniversary

Below is a rundown of some of the creators and stories that will be featured in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood:

J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece "Kraven's Last Hunt" alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene.

J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down!

Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being HUNTED. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?

The main cover of Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 by Leinil Francis Yu shows Spider-Man in his black costume, thwipping a web at a foe off-panel. His black body is covered in blood, giving a preview of what fans can expect inside the comics page. Other variant covers (all shown below) show Spider-Man together with Mary Jane, Spidey caught in a spotlight on a building, and another of the web-slinger hitting a pose.

Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 goes on sale August 7th.