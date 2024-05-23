Marvel Announces New Bloody Spider-Man Black Suit Series

Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood celebrates the 40th anniversary of Spidey's iconic costume.

By Timothy Adams

Spider-Man is finally getting the Black, White & Blood treatment in a new series featuring his iconic black suit. The last several years have seen characters from across the Marvel Universe and even Star Wars highlighted in Black, White & Blood series, such as Wolverine, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Darth Vader, and more. With this year marking the 40th anniversary of Spider-Man's black costume, it's time to take readers back to that memorable time in Spidey's history. Except this time blood will be spilled when a list of all-star creators unite for Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood!

August will see the release of Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood, a four-issue miniseries that will reveal never-before-told tales set during Spidey's Black Suit era while others explore the costume's legacy and its impact on Peter Parker.

Marvel brings back Spider-Man's black suit for 40th anniversary

Below is a rundown of some of the creators and stories that will be featured in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood:

  • J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece "Kraven's Last Hunt" alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene.
  • J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down!
  • Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being HUNTED. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?

The main cover of Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 by Leinil Francis Yu shows Spider-Man in his black costume, thwipping a web at a foe off-panel. His black body is covered in blood, giving a preview of what fans can expect inside the comics page. Other variant covers (all shown below) show Spider-Man together with Mary Jane, Spidey caught in a spotlight on a building, and another of the web-slinger hitting a pose.

Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 goes on sale August 7th.

Leinil Francis Yu Cover

smblksuitbl2024001-cov.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Greg Land Cover

smblksuitbl2024001-land.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Related:

Ron Frenz Cover

smblksuitbl2024001-frenz.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Skottie Young Cover

smblksuitbl2024001-young.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Trending Now: