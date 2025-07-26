Fans Can Get a Look at Spider-Man Noir Ahead of Nicolas Cage’s Amazon Series

Fans eager to see more of Spider-Man Noir before Nicolas Cage plays the live-action version are getting their wish. The dark, brooding Spider-Man made it onto theater screens in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and quickly became a fan-favorite in large part due to the voice acting of Nicolas Cage. Sony noticed the attention Spider-Man Noir was getting and greenlit a Spider-Noir series for MGM+ and Prime Video starring Cage, and he should be back voicing Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. With all eyes on Spider-Man Noir, it only makes sense for Marvel to drop a new comic for fans to scoop up.

CBR revealed that former Spider-Man creator Erik Larsen is penning a new Spider-Man Noir series, set for release on October 1st. Joining Larsen on art duties is Andrea Broccardo. Erik Larsen followed Todd McFarlane on Amazing Spider-Man, quickly winning over fans with his kinetic art style. Larsen then replaced McFarlane as the writer/artist on Spider-Man before leaving to help co-found Image Comics, where he launched Savage Dragon, one of the longest-running comic book titles to this day.

“I’ll be honest, when Nick [Lowe] contacted me about writing Spider-Man Noir, I was very much blindsided by the suggestion, but Nick was convinced I would be a good fit. But it was a bit like hearing, ‘You know that girl you’re crazy about? –Turns out that she has a sister.’” Larsen said in a statement.

“I had only known the character from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse but I quickly got caught up to speed on his comic book adventures. And I got it. I saw what Nick saw. I couldn’t get the idea out of my head. I couldn’t shut off that part of my brain that keeps coming up with new and exciting stories and characters.

So, here I am—back on Spider-Man after more than three decades, only this time, with an opportunity to start fresh and create his whole world.”

First Look at Spider-Noir Released

image credit: amazon

Amazon released the first look at Spider-Noir back in May during the streamer’s annual upfront presentation in New York City. It features Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man Noir’s signature black trench coat, mask, and hat. His right hand is formed to shoot a web from his wrist shooter.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. The story follows an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, played by Academy Award winner Cage, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

One unique thing that MGM+ and Prime Video are doing for Spider-Noir is making it available in both black-and-white and color. Joining Nicolas Cage in the cast are Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. The guest star roster includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERIK LARSEN

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by SIMONE DE MEO

Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Brush up on the coolest Spider-Man before he hits the small screen! Spidey legend ERIK LARSEN puts on his writing hat to reinvent this Spider-Man like he did the original with rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO. It’s the 1930s and Peter Parker is a private detective by day, vigilante Spider-Man by night. Things were going well until a certain dame walked into his office to ask Peter to solve the case of her father’s murder. The dame’s name? GWEN STACY! This case may not only break George Stacy’s police department, but Spider-Man himself!

Spider-Man Noir #1 goes on sale October 1st. Let us know your thoughts on both the comic and TV show in the comments below!