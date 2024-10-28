Nicolas Cage Isn’t the First Superhero Actor to Play Spider-Man Noir

Spider-Noir is Amazon’s upcoming live-action Spider-Man TV series, featuring Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir character, who was a breakout hit of Sony’s Spider-Verse animated films. No doubt Spider-Man Noir is now a mainstream character thanks to Cage’s performance in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; however, Cage wasn’t the first acclaimed actor to play Spider-Man Noir onscreen!

Who Played Spider-Man Noir Before Nic Cage?

This Is Us and Heroes star Milo Ventimiglia voiced an animated version of Spider-Man Noir in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series (2012-2017). He was featured in the multi-episode Season 3 story arc “The Spider-Verse (Pt. 2)” where he both scrapped and teamed up with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Drake Bell) from the “Prime Universe.” Spider-Man Noir was part of a coalition of Spider-Man variants (Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Girl, Spider-Ham, Spyder-Knight, Miles Morales) who are targeted by Norman Osborn/Green Goblin to have their DNA stolen, so Norman can become the “Spider-Goblin.” The animated version of the story drew from Spider-Man comics at the time, while also setting the stage for the Spider-Verse concept to get a blockbuster movie adaptation a few years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ventimiglia’s Spider-Man Noir was a big geeky Easter egg when he appeared in Ultimate Spider-Man – but ironically, that more comic-accurate version (from a “Noir Universe” modeled after 1930s Film Noir) will now be the subject matter viewers get in this live-action Spider-Noir series. Thanks to Nic Cage’s comedic idiosyncracies, fans already buy into Spider-Man/Peter Parker Noir’s strange cadences and mannerisms – if Amazon MGM Studios can sell them on that entire world, Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse franchise takes a critical step forward, as Spider-Noir is the first (and most high-profile) TV series in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has already seen projects (Silk: Spider Society) die in development.

Spider-Noir will co-star Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Robbie Robertson; additional cast members include Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), Michael Kostroff (Luke Cage), Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Jury Duty), and Amanda Schull (Suits) in recurring roles.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directs the series and will executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram), serve as co-showrunners and executive producers and developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Noir is currently in production. It will air on MGM+ in 2025.