Stan Lee to Be Honored on Marvel Comics Covers

Just a few days after the passing of Stan Lee, Marvel Comics has announced a new slate of upcoming issues that will pay tribute to the late creator on the cover.

On Friday, Marvel sent a message to comic retailers revealing a Stan Lee tribute trade dress that will be featured on the covers of several new issues arriving this winter. Many titles that are going on sale from December 19, 2018 to January 9, 2019 will feature the art, though Marvel has not yet revealed exactly what the trade dress will look like.

The company did however share the complete list of titles that will feature the trade dress in the first two weeks of its release. The trade dress is going to be featured on all of the standard covers for these issues, and will be included on some select variants “on a case-by-case basis.”

Amazing Spider-Man #12

Black Panther vs. Deadpool #3

Captain America #6

Champions Annual #1

Defenders: The Best Defense #1

Domino #9

Exiles #11

Extermination #5

Iceman #4

Infinity Wars #6

Killmonger #2

Marvel Knights 20th #4

Old Man Hawkeye #12

Runaways #16

Season’s Beatings #1

Shuri #3

Spider-Geddon #5

The Life of Captain Marvel #5

The Punisher #5

Thor #8

Tony Stark: Iron Man #7

Uncanny X-Men #6

Weapon H #11

West Coast Avengers #6

Fantastic Four #5

Superior Spider-Man #1

Uncanny X-Men #7

X-Force #1

Lee passed away on Monday, November 12th at the age of 95, leaving behind him a profound legacy at Marvel Comics. Immediately following his death, the publisher and Disney released a joint statement regarding the loss.

“Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Marvel Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee,” reads the statement. “With a heavy heart, we share our deepest condolences with his daughter and brother, and we honor and remember the creator, voice and champion of Marvel.”

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Will you be heading out to the comic shops this winter for the Stan Lee tribute covers? Let us know in the comments.