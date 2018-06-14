Stan Lee’s Former Lawyer Appointed As Guardian

Stan Lee’s former lawyer Tom Lallas has been appointed guardian ad litem for Lee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Generally used in cases where the custody of children, elders, or others incapable of extricating themselves from a bad situation are concerned, a guardian ad litem is tasked with finding solutions that would be in the best interest of their charge.

Per the Wex Legal Dictionary, “When a person involved in a suit cannot adequately represent his or her own interests, the court may appoint a guardian ad litem to protect the person’s interests. Unlike typical guardians or conservators, guardians ad litem only protect their wards’ interests in a single suit. Generally, courts appoint guardians ad litem to represent legal infants and adults who are actually or allegedly incapacitated. Courts most frequently appoint guardians ad litem in parents’ disputes over custody of their children.”

For months, Lee’s personal life has been a non-stop series of embarrassing and scandalous stories, some of which have seen Lee victimized by hangers-on, contractors, and the like. For some time, fans have wondered when or if a court would step in to evaluate whether any of his inner circle had Lee’s best interests at heart anymore.

The Lallas appointment comes after Lee’s manager, Keya Morgan, was arrested yesterday, charged with making a false report to the police. Reports suggested that the charges are related to allegations that Lee was accosted by a pair of armed men earlier this month at his home.

Morgan was one of a number of individuals being accused by a THR report for alleged elder abuse, although both he and Lee denied those charges. Today, though, Lee made similar claims and requested a restraining order against Morgan.

Morgan reportedly controls Lee’s Twitter account, which recently purged nearly all of its contents and most of its follows. Notable unfollows included many of the celebrities who were outspoken in worrying about Lee after a series of recent public appearances concerned fans and friends. Kevin Smith, one such vocal supporter, tweeted a link to today’s THR story with a celebratory caption.

Since the death of his wife in 2017, Lee’s personal life has seemingly fallen into disarray. On more than one occasion, someone has stolen from Lee’s home or embezzled money from his personal accounts. In-fighting among his inner circle led to the firing of his longtime road manager Max Anderson.

Reports have been circulating for some time that Lee’s inner circle is working to more tightly control not only his public appearances and public statements, but the narrative around Lee’s well-being as well.

Lee was also accused of sexually harassing members of his private nursing staff, charges that Lee’s camp have strenuously denied.

Besides POW Entertainment, Lee is also suing his former business manager Jerry Olivarez, who was allegedly the brains behind a scheme that infused printer’s ink with some of Lee’s blood for a controversial limited-run Black Panther comic released to coincide with the launch of the movie.