Kit Fisto is resurfacing in the Star Wars galaxy. The tentacle-tressed Nautolan Jedi Master became a fan-favorite after cracking a smile during the Battle of Geonosis in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, and the amphibious alien was never cooler than when a mission to the aquatic planet Mon Cala revealed his lightsaber worked underwater (in a 2003 episode of the Star Wars: Clone Wars micro-series) or when Fisto fought the multi-limbed lightsaber wielder General Grievous (in a 2008 episode of The Clone Wars).

After mostly being relegated to action figures and unspeaking cameos in recent issues of Marvel’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda comics, Kit Fisto is set to star opposite Mace Windu and Shaak Ti in the new Dark Horse Comics miniseries Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Tides of Terror.

The new four-issue miniseries — from writer George Mann (Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – The Nameless Terror) and artist Luis Morocho (Marvel’s Voices: Community) — is a standalone story set on the never-before-seen planet Tordus, where Kit Fisto dives into an ocean “full of murky intrigue and ancient abyssal nightmares.”

Here’s the description for Tides of Terror: “Jedi Master Kit Fisto has been sent to the ocean planet Tordus, alongside Mace Windu and Shaak Ti, to investigate a controversial underwater research facility. The facility is in danger of flooding and being crushed into rubble, and if that’s not enough, there are giant monsters circling them. With disaster looming, his diplomatic excursion quickly becomes a rescue mission! Kit Fisto and his fellow Jedi must race against the clock to save innocent lives from the hungry leviathans that fill the depths. Can the Jedi fend off the danger lurking in the ocean’s briny waters?”

Kit Fisto in marvel’s star wars: Mace windu #1 (2017)

“Following the success of The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents, we’re thrilled to see Dark Horse continue with their next Hyperspace Stories mini-series,” said Lucasfilm creative director Michael Siglain. “Tides of Terror is part disaster story, part horror story, and all fun. It’s a race-against-time adventure in which the Jedi will face off against saboteurs and the sea creatures, and readers will learn to beware what lurks in the deep, dark ocean world of Tordus.”

Tides of Terror joins Dark Horse’s Hyperspace Stories comics line, which includes the original graphic novel Qui-Gon, the ongoing five-issue series Ghost Agents (starring the Bad Batch), and the upcoming five-issue series Codebreaker (starring Resistance heroes Poe Dameron and BB-8).

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Tides of Terror #1 goes on sale July 16, with covers by Pius Bak (Dark Horse’s Stranger Things) and Edwin Galmon (Dynamite’s The Terminator).