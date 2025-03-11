Star Wars Black Series Revenge of the Sith Exclusives Launching at Walmart Collector Con

Hasbro’s second Star Wars fanstream of 2025 included several The Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases for fans of The Mandalorian, Andor, Star Wars: A New Hope, Revenge of the Sith, and more. The first wave went live on March 5th, but a second wave of exclusive figures are set to drop on March 13th as part of the next Walmart Collector Con event. A full breakdown of both waves can be found below along with a sneak peek at some pipeline reveals.
March 5th Launches (Available Now):
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL ARMORED COMMANDO / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth; available Summer 2025. / The latest generation of Imperial super commandos are highly trained warriors protected by beskar alloy cast in the form of elite trooper armor. Based on an Imperial armored commando from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features detailed series-inspired deco, multiple points of articulation, and 5 accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MOMAW NADON / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at FAN CHANNEL retailer Entertainment Earth; available Summer 2025. / Based on Momaw Nadon from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MOFF GIDEON (DARK TROOPER ARMOR) / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon; available Summer 2025. / This 6-inch action figure is detailed to look like Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor) from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. Comes with a helmet, 2 staffs, a blaster, and electric FX accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL PRAETORIAN GUARD / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon; available Summer 2025. / This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial Praetorian Guard from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN.
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PONDA BABA / $16.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at FAN CHANNEL retailer Entertainment Earth; available Summer 2025. / Based on the classic original trilogy film STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale Ponda Baba figure features detailed series-inspired deco, multiple points of articulation, and 6 accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR (SIENAR TEST PILOT) / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon; available Summer 2025. / This 6-inch action figure is detailed to look like Cassian Andor (Sienar Test Pilot) from STAR WARS: ANDOR. Comes with helmet and blaster accessories.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DIRECTOR ORSON KRENNIC / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon; available Summer 2025. / This 6-inch action figure is detailed to look like Director Orson Krennic from STAR WARS: ANDOR. Comes with a blaster accessory.
March 13th Collector Con Launches:
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COUNT DOOKU / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Count Dooku from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and swinging FX.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KIT FISTO / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Kit Fisto from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with a Lightsaber accessory.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R2-D2 / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like R2-D2 from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature tools and jet thruster with flame FX.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TACTICAL OPS TROOPER / $24.99 / Order on March 13 at 10 AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con: This Tactical Ops Trooper figure is inspired by Episode III in the classic prequel trilogy. Includes blaster and helmet accessories.
Coming Soon:
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER (501ST LEGION) ELECTRONIC HELMET / $99.99 / Available this Spring at select GameStop Locations. / This helmet is detailed to look like a clone trooper helmet from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Press the button on the side of the helmet to distort the wearer’s voice to sound like a clone trooper.
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LANDSPEEDER / Details coming at a later date.