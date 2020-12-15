Star Wars: The High Republic Livestream Event Announced

✖

Star Wars is introducing fans to a new era full of adventure and darkness in The High Republic. Lucasfilm will kick off that era with a live stream event the day before the first wave of The High Republic stories release. On January 4th at 9 p.m. PT, StarWars.com and YouTube will host an event featuring all five authors of The High Republic's launch stories: Claudia Gray (Into the Dark), Justina Ireland (A Test of Courage), Daniel José Older (IDW Publishing’s The High Republic Adventures), Cavan Scott (Marvel’s The High Republic), and Charles Soule (Light of the Jedi). The stream will also include Lucasfilm Publishing’s Michael Siglain and StarWars.com’s Kristin Baver. In addition to insights about these first High Republic stories, the stream promises new announcements and reveals concerning the setting's future.

Star Wars: The High Republic takes place centuries before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, during the height of the Jedi Order. It is a multi-platform publishing initiative with books and comics for all ages, introducing new heroes, new worlds to explore, and new threats to the Star Wars universe.

To preview the new stories, Star Wars release concept artwork of the Jedi in the story, master and padawans alike, as well as new starships like the Jedi Vector. Lucasfilm also released the opening crawl for the event:

"The galaxy is at peace, ruled by the glorious REPUBLIC and protected by the noble and wise JEDI KNIGHTS.

As a symbol of all that is good, the Republic is about to launch the STARLIGHT BEACON into the far reaches of the Outer Rim. This new space station will serve as a ray of hope for all to see.

But just as a magnificent renaissance spreads throughout the Republic, so does a frightening new adversary. Now the guardians of peace and justice must face a threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself…."

"Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we've always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes," said Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain when announcing The High Republic. "This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi."