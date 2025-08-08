Street Sharks #1 Is Innocent Fun That Pulls on ’90s Nostalgia (Review)

If you’ve been yearning for that good ol’ ’90s feeling, do I have the comic book for you. There is certainly interest in renewing older properties and finding the diamonds in the rough. Successes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Gargoyles, and Captain Planet are finding more and more ways to revive themselves, and comics look to be the path to make that happen. You can now add Street Sharks to the former animated property that’s being brought back as a comic. The Bolton Brothers continue their feud with Dr. Paradigm and his legion of mutated foot soldiers. First issues have to fight for customers’ eyeballs, so the Street Sharks have their work cut out for them. Their brotherly bond and “jawsome” abilities should be up for the challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing I like about Street Sharks #1 is that it doesn’t waste the reader’s time getting straight to the action. The Street Sharks face off against the Seaviates, Dr. Paradigm’s flunkies. I do have to admit that just the sight of the Streets Sharks’ fins poking through the asphalt as if it were ocean water did get a chuckle out of me. The Street Sharks just ooze the ’90s from the slang to clothing. You have to give the Street Sharks creative team credit for not running from it. They know why you’re here, so might as well give the people what they want. The art even depicts them as if they’ve been plucked right out of your TV sets.

Street Sharks #1 does its best to distinguish its four leads, giving them ample time in the spotlight to let their personalities shine through. Whenever there are four lead characters, they tend to follow certain personality traits, and that’s the case with Street Sharks. Someone has to be the leader, and there is always a hothead who doesn’t think before they act. So far, there isn’t any infighting or drama amongst the foursome to worry about, but that’s always a possibility lurking in the background of these types of stories.

The most interesting storyline developments involve Dr. Paradigm evolving his work, and whether or not Fission City is better off with or without the Street Sharks. It’s rare to see comics address property damage and the safety of citizens when battles take place on public property. It’s an important question that doesn’t have an easy answer. It greatly depends on how you feel about the Street Sharks and what they’ve been doing to protect the city. If you have a positive opinion of them, then you’re fine with what they’re doing. But if your experience is negative, then you want the Street Sharks to go away. I’m curious to see where that storyline in particular goes.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Street Sharks #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 17th.