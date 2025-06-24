Street Sharks Shred Through the Streets on Jorge Corona Variant Cover (Exclusive)

The jawsome Bolton brothers are back with a vengeance. The iconic ’90s franchise known as the Street Sharks is returning in comic book form at IDW Publishing, following in the footsteps of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and other beloved characters that have been depicted in animation, toys, and comics. The half-shark, half-human heroes and crime fighters arrive in stores this September, so there will be plenty of excitement and buildup as we move closer to the release date. IDW Publishing and Mattel are aware of this excitement, and a renowned artist is getting to give his take on the Street Sharks.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Jorge Corona’s variant cover for Street Sharks #1 by Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons) with art by Ariel Medel (TMNT vs Street Fighter). The four Street Sharks are shown shredding down a dark street on their rollerblades. We have the four Boltons — Ripster, the great white head; Jab the hammerhead; Big Slammu the whale shark; and Streex.

Based on the classic animated series that debuted in 1994, the upcoming comics will thrill readers as the Sharks protect Fission City from a range of gene-slammed threats, including super-strong and monstrous lobsters and squids, and diabolical mad scientists that transform into vicious piranha monsters. The comic will deliver on everything fans loved from the hit show and the tone of its era, from the Sharks riding cool motorcycles to eating a lot of burgers and metal while swimming through the city’s concrete to take down the bad guys.

Jorge Corona variant for street sharks #1

“Celebrating over 30 years of the animated series, Street Sharks has become a cult-favorite and fans have been chomping at the bit to see more of the crime-fighting brothers Ripster, Jab, Streex, and Big Slammu,” said Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of this franchise and dive deeper into the waters with IDW to extend the world of Street Sharks through new comic books.”

“True partnerships are founded on truth, communication, and flexibility,” said David Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. “We are pleased that in the spirit of win-win partnership, IDW and Mattel have crystallized our focus to properties IDW is uniquely positioned — creatively and organizationally — to produce, distribute, and ultimately to delight fans of these iconic franchises.”

“It is so exciting to introduce a new generation of fans to the Street Sharks,” commented series editor Nicolas Niño. “The Sharks epitomize ’90s adolescent X-treme sensibilities and that makes them translate so naturally to comics. Stephanie and Ariel are putting together a series that serves a beautiful love letter to the original cartoon that old fans and new are sure to adore.”

“THE FIRST OF FIVE JAWSOME ISSUES!” the description of Street Sharks #1 reads. “The first Street Sharks comic in more than 20 years brings you extreme stories and a fintastic time! But don’t call it a comeback: They’ve been waiting for everyone ELSE to get ready for more jawsome adventures! The four Bolton Brothers were happy playing sports and meeting babes. But when a run-in with a mad scientist turned them into giant sharks, they only got COOLER! Kick some serious fin with Ripster, the great white head of the pack; Streex, the rollerblading ladies’ man (er, ladies’ SHARK); Jab, the hammerhead who loooves using his noggin; and Big Slammu, the whale shark with the whale-sized muscles, on their newest adventure! They’ll need all the help they can get to stop their arch nemesis, Dr. Piranoid, from developing… THE PERFECT PREDATOR! Little do they know, it’s already too late to stop the grossest monster they’ve ever fought from being born!”

Street Sharks #1 goes on sale September 17th. Let us know your thoughts on the five-issue series in the comments below!