Casey Jones Fights to Find His Purpose in TMNT Solo Series (Review)

With IDW Publishing’s relaunch of its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series in full swing, it was only a matter of time before some of its supporting characters started getting the spotlight. One of the more popular characters in the TMNT franchise is Casey Jones. He’s been on the sidelines after being shot by the corrupt District Attorney Hieronymus Hale, but it’s hard to keep a hockey stick-wielding vigilante down. But where does Casey Jones stand in this new era of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? That’s a question his new series hopes to answer.

To no one’s surprise, Casey Jones dusts himself off to go back on the streets to beat down some bad guys in this first issue. If you haven’t been keeping up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, Casey Jones does a decent job of giving enough background information that the reader can pick up what’s going on. The city is filled with other mutants besides the Turtles, and they have it pretty bad right now. Casey takes it upon himself to protect one mutant named Annabel, who is being picked on by a gang Casey is very familiar with. It’s an opportunity for the reader to see Casey in action, and he more than holds his own even with his injuries.

This is where Casey Jones #1 offers up its first mystery. With all the mutants running around, someone appears to be trying to level the playing field for humans. It is a compelling mystery, one that hopefully has a satisfying answer at the end of it. The art overall is fine, but a lot of the more central characters come across as stiff at times, even though the character acting comes across well. Nothing to get too worked up about, which can be a good thing.

The most compelling part of Casey Jones #1 is the villain hunting mutants. They look physically intimidating, so it’s only a matter of time before they rumble with Casey Jones. The question is, will the Turtles be there to watch Casey’s back? And does he even want them babysitting him? Casey is a prideful fellow, so you know he only wants to do things his way, even at the risk of harming himself. Being so close to death can change a person. But does Casey even want to change?

It’s a fine opening issue, but only the most diehard Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will be rushing to pick it up. Readers get a feel for Casey Jones’ personality and what drives him. There are interactions with fan-favorite characters everyone will enjoy, and of course, some action sequences. Gotta have a hook for the new readers, right? I’m hoping that as the series progresses, the stakes are raised and Casey is pushed emotionally and physically. He needs to find his place in this new era of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He should be more than just the Turtles’ sidekick. Let Casey carve out his own path. I’m sure that’s the goal of his limited series, so let’s see what happens.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1 goes on sale September 17th.