Speed Racer Fans Just Got Some Exciting News About the Franchise

Fans of Speed Racer have some news to get excited over as new content for the franchise is coming real soon. Speed Racer (originally known as Mach GoGoGo in Japan) is one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture, spanning different media such as animated television, a feature film, and video games. It’s been a while since we’ve had Speed Racer stories to digest, but that’s all about to change thanks to a new partnership between Tatsunoko Production and Mad Cave Studios. Today, both companies announced a collaboration that will see Mad Cave Studios releasing new Speed Racer stories and content.

This presumably means there will be a new Speed Racer comic on the horizon. However, that may not be the end of what fans can look forward to. As the press release states, there will be opportunities for merchandising, exclusive partnerships, and events all based around the iconic Speed Racer brand. This isn’t the first collaboration between Mad Cave and Tatsunoko Productions. Their partnership has already spawned a revival of the fan-favorite Gatchaman, and now more is planned for Speed Racer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Speed Racer is one of Tatsunoko’s most beloved properties and we’re excited to partner with Mad Cave Studios to bring new and original stories to fans of all generations,” said Mari Yamauchi, Director of International Business at Tatsunoko Production. “Tatsunoko is incredibly happy with Mad Cave’s work on Gatchaman and we look forward to continuing our journey together with Speed Racer.”

image credit: mad cave studios

“We’re honored to work alongside Tatsunoko Production to bring new Speed Racer stories to the fans,” said Mark Irwin, President of Mad Cave Studios. “This is a dream project for us, and we’re excited to explore the rich history and timeless appeal of these characters while delivering new stories that will thrill both nostalgic fans and those discovering the world of Speed Racer for the first time.”

Speed Racer was created by Tatsuo Yoshida in 1966 as a manga serialized in Shueisha’s Shōnen Book. Yoshida’s Tatsunoko Production later turned Speed Racer into an anime, which is where a majority of the U.S. audience discovered it in syndication. In 2018, the Wachowskis developed Speed Racer into a live-action movie starring Emile Hirsch as Speed, Christina Ricci as Trixie, and Matthew Rox as Racer X. The cast also included John Goodman, Susan Sarandon, Roger Allam, Benno Fürmann, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rain, and Richard Roundtree.

More details surrounding Speed Racer, including announcements, release dates, sneak peeks, and more will be shared at a later date. Let us know what you’re most excited about with Mad Cave’s Speed Racer on social media @ComicBook!