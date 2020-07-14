Superhero Fan Makes Stunning Comic Covers In Stained Glass
Comics can live forever in the heart of the reader that loves and thanks to Canadian artist Jesse Olwen, they can live in the window of a church too. Olwen is a local Montréal artist that spends some of his time creating stained-glass recreations of his favorite comic book covers. Fit to hang in any chapel that preaches at the alter of Neal Adams and Jim Lee, you can check out some of his work below (H/T Nerdist) including recreations of Neal Adams' Batman #241, Jim Lee’s X-Men #9, and Todd McFarlane’s Spawn #300. Check them out below and take a peek at his Etsy store to grab his original Cyclops piece.
Olwen also does original pieces in addition to his comic book cover recreations, but he also takes commissions if you've got the scratch to pay for it.
"Stained glass combines my love of painting, drawing and sculpture into one experience," Olwen writes on his official website. "During my studies I worked at a local glass studio for 9 years, paying for my high school, college and university. After much travel and observation I've come back to North America to get to work."
25" x 16" I had actually drawn up the pattern for this panel just before meeting to discuss the portrait windows for Parliament, I put this project aside for more than a year. It feels really good to finally complete it. I just LOVE that glass that's used for the flames, it looks even better without light coming from behind. I have actually had that sheet of glass in my collection for more than a decade waiting for the right project to use it in. . . . #stainedglass #glass #glassart #xmen #wolverine #ghostrider #comics #comicsexplained #glasspainting #artglass #mtl #artglass #canadianart #marvel #geekart #fineart #happymonday #artoftheday #artofinstagram #artoftheday🎨 #painting #grisaille #vitrail #leadlight #leadedglass
Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na... Stained glass, 22.5" x 14.5" . . . #stainedglass #stainedglasswindow #batman #glass #batmanart #comicart #comics #fanart #craftsmanship #crafty #glassart #tiffanywindow #comicbook #comiccover #dc #superman #justiceleague #retrocomics #vintagebatman #batman🦇
Man this stained glass project brought me back to 1996 when my friends and I really got into Spawn! My love for Spawn didn't last but my angsty attitude pretty much never went away lol . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #stainedglasswindow #spawn #image #imagecomics #marvel #comicart #crafts #instageek #geek #toddmcfarlane #spawncomics #comicbook #comicsexplained #dc #mk11 #mortalkombat #copperfoil #tiffany
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.