Superman Smashes the Klan Writer Taking Over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles This Fall

IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics are getting a brand new creative team this Fall, and its brand new creative lineup is positively stacked. Although the book will be losing writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferrerya, a legendary duo in their own right that catapulted this new series into the critically acclaimed best-seller that it is, it will be gaining the momentous talents of Gene Luen Yang as writer and Freddie E. Williams II on art, which is a team any fan of comic books can definitely get behind. Yang especially has an amazing list of works under his belt, so fans of the TMNT are sure to feel right at home with this brand new run in such an already fantastic series.

Yang has worked on plenty of critically acclaimed comics over the years, but his most famous work so far is Superman Smashes the Klan, a three-part limited series that follows Superman and two young Chinese-Americans in 1946, as they come into conflict with the despicable Ku Klux Klan and learn to accept their own heritages. Beyond the fantastic Superman story, Yang has also worked on plenty of other beloved comics, such as The Terrifics, New Super-Man, and the acclaimed graphic novel American Born Chinese.

Yang isn’t the only renowned creative on this project, as Williams on art promises that the spectacular adventures the four brothers go on will feel as alive as it can be. Williams is best known for his work on the 1993 Robin series and Seven Soldiers, but he’s also taken a crack at the Ninja Turtles before, having drawn for Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and made several covers for IDW’s previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles volume. If anyone can draw the mean, green, pizza-loving ninja machines in a way that can follow up Ferrerya’s work on the run, then it’s Williams.

Aaron and Ferrerya’s twelve issue run saw the Ninja Turtles reunite after having all gone their separate ways years prior, forced back together by tragedy and enemies, but choosing to stay out of love for each other. Its end saw the brothers looking on towards the future of their city and relationship with hope like they hadn’t felt in years, and while not many details about the new run are known as of yet, it promises to only raise the stakes even higher for everyone’s favorite mutant ninjas. A deadly new assassin named Ujigami is stalking the streets, and it’s up to the four to show her the meaning of Turtle Power, and hopefully keep their renewed love for each other alive along the way.

Both Yang and Williams are huge TMNT fans, and their run is sure to be a treat for anyone who loves the band of brothers half as much as they do. This is one heck of a lineup to continue pushing the turtles to new comic heights, and I couldn’t be more excited to follow it as it starts up.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 goes on sale December 10th!