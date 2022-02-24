Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans of a certain age almost certainly recall the first time that a new addition to the group was made when 1997’s Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation added female turtle Venus de Milo to the ensemble. The live-action TV series only lasted one season and almost all traces of the pink-bandana wearing turtle (named for the famous Greek sculpture). That will all change moving forward though as the IDW comic series is set to bring Venus back into the fold, reintroducing the character into the franchise after a 25 year absence and making her part of the canon once again.

io9 has the news, revealing that Venus will debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #127 next month from IDW and series writer Sophie Campbell, artist Pablo Tunica, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Shawn Lee. The current storyline in the ongoing series will reportedly wrap up with TMNT #130 but Campbell will continue the Venus narrative in IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Free Comic Book Day issue. in a statement, Campbell said: “I’d been trying to make a Venus comeback happen for a while. I almost can’t believe it’s finally happening!”

“It’s been amazing to watch Sophie Campbell continue our long-running TMNT series with such careful consideration and commitment to the kind of character-driven storylines that have always been the foundation for what makes all things Turtles so beloved and eternal,” editor Tom Waltz added . “And now she’s crafted a clever plan to introduce a character from the past that many thought would never see the light of day again. She’s doing it in fine fashion, continuing the IDW tradition of making the old feel both familiar and refreshing all at once…just in time for our big Armageddon Game event, no less!”

As TMNT readers know, the ongoing IDW series previously introduced its own female turtle, the yellow-bandana wearing Jennika. Unlike her fellow turtles, Jennika was once a human that became a turtle after a blood transfusion from Leonardo. Venus on the other hand was previously another turtle exposed to the mutagen ooze that made the four brothers what they are, her origin might be getting a rework in the comic however. You can find the full solicit with the cover art for the issue, and the free comic book day issue, below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #127

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Pablo Tunica

Who is Dr. Jasper Barlow, and is he friend or foe? As the TMNT regroup from their battle with the Punk Frogs, the doctor makes some of our heroes an offer they may find hard to refuse. Plus, a tense situation between the Utroms and Triceratons goes from bad to worse!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022