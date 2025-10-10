Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fan Favorite Finally Making Saturday Morning Comics Debut (Exclusive)

New York Comic Con has already had its share of surprises, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans needn’t worry about being left out in the cold. It’s a great time to be a fan of the pizza-loving warrior quartet, as they are being showcased in the realm of TV, movies, toys, and comics. Speaking of awesome things in the comics, a fan favorite franchise character is finally making their debut there, and we’ve got your first look preview of the big debut below.

At New York Comic Con, IDW Publishing and Gaelstone Media revealed that a noble warrior will find themselves stranded on Earth, and that warrior is none other than the always delightful Panda Khan. Panda Khan will be making his Saturday Morning Adventures debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #37, and you can check out the first covers in the images below.

Panda Khan Makes His Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Saturday Morning Adventures Debut

Panda Khan finds himself on the Turtles’ Earth after a battle against sinister sorceresses, and seeks the Turtles’ help in not only trying to get back home, but also to take down the spider witches known as Twixt and Tween before returning them home. Now, while he’s there, he’s also going to be indulging in some New York trademarks, including the city’s renowned pizza slices.

The issue will be written by Erik Burnham with artwork by Sarah Myer and colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, and it will feature covers by Sarah Myer (Cover A), Dave Garcia and Mickey Clausen (Cover B), and Jonathan Miller (Cover C). There will also be an additional cover by Steve Lavigne and Ryan Brown. You can find the official description below.

“A noble warrior from another dimension finds himself stranded on Earth. Think you know the sword-wielding hero we’re talking about? Well guess again! PANDA KHAN makes his Saturday Morning Adventures debut, landing in New York after a battle of wits with a sinister set of sorceresses! Can the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles help Panda Khan defeat the spider witches Twixt and Tween and return him to his home? Twenty pages after this pulse-pounding team-up kicks off, you’ll have the answer to both questions! Get ready and get set, it’s gonna be panda-monium!”

Panda Khan was first created by Monica Sharp and Dave Garcia for the Mirage Studios comics, and he would end up also appearing in the classic Playmates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toyline despite never actually appearing in the show. Panda Khan has made multiple appearances in the comics and has even crossed over with another TMNT favorite, Usagi Yojimbo.

Panda Khan recently came back into the toyline thanks to NECA, who released a new Ultimate Panda Khan 7-inch figure that comes with an alternate portrait, a backpack, a weapon, a straw hat, and a number of alternate hands. Now Panda Khan is back in the comics as well, and if we were to get him onscreen in some fashion, this really would be a full-circle moment.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #37 will hit comic stores in May of 2026, and you can pre-order now from your local comic shop.

