TMNT Saturday Morning Adventures Covers Feature Another Beloved Character (Exclusive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures continues its trend of highlighting beloved characters from the TMNT franchise. The comic book series by IDW Publishing fills in the gap from the 1987 animated series and has already featured the return of Lotus Blossom, as well as Tokka and Rahzar from TMNT II: Secret of the Ooze. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures is a part of IDW’s growing TMNT line of comics that ComicBook is putting a spotlight on this week, and today, we look at what Saturday Morning Adventures has planned in the months ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal covers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #29 by Sarah Myer and Chogrin. The main cover by Sarah Myer features Rat Queen front and center. She’s a member of the Pantheon, an evil intergalactic crime syndicate under the leadership of Old Hob. The Pantheon has been a thorn in the Turtles’ side throughout Saturday Morning Adventures. When the title of leader is up for grabs, the Pantheon members decide that whoever can defeat the Turtles will lead. Issue #29 appears to be Rat Queen’s turn at our Heroes in a Half-Shell.

Chogrin’s cover for Saturday Morning Adventures #29 features Casey Jones, where his signature hockey mask and wielding a hockey stick in his hands. Casey is getting his own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff series by writer Alex Paknadel (Batman: Urban Legends), artist Amancay Nahuelpan (Green Arrow), and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado (TMNT: The Last Ronin). Now recovered after being shot within the pages of Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra’s TMNT ongoing series, Casey Jones has a second chance at life and he’s going all-out. The vigilante hero’s hitting the streets and doing everything he can to protect the people of New York City, but Raphael and April O’Neil are worried that he’s pushing himself too hard. Things will only get worse as a new strain of mutagen starts changing the landscape of the city and an all-new frightening villain threatens everything Casey believes in.

sarah myer cover

chogrin variant

“Words can’t express how excited I am about my TMNT plans with Sarah Myer, Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado, and our intrepid editor, Thea Cheuk… the only problem is I’m paid to express myself with words, so let me try… I have the great fortune to be working on one of the best known iterations of the franchise, and get to play to the humorous side of the Turtles as much as the action hero side, and I’m psyched to take full advantage of that,” said Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures writer Erik Burnham. “We have an armored turtle vs. a dragon, a siren’s song, the Rat Queen teaming up with the Rat King, Raph and Casey Jones teaming up to save Christmas, an alien invasion, and then the funniest story me, Dan, and Luis have ever created together… and that’s just for starters. I’m having a blast and I hope everyone else does, too!”

What do you think of the covers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #29? Let us know in the comments below!