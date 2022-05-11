Amazing Spider-Man Teases Gwen Stacy's Return for Judgment Day Tie-in (Exclusive)

✖

Gwen Stacy might be making another comeback in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. The upcoming Avengers/X-Men/Eternals event series A.X.E.: Judgment Day will feature a number of tie-ins debuting in August, and one of those is Amazing Spider-Man #10. Peter Parker is already dealing with a chaotic new status quo under the guidance of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr., and his life will only get more complicated when Spider-Man is judged for the moment that Gwen Stacy died in his arms back in 1973's Amazing Spider-Man #121.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for August's Amazing Spider-Man #10, a tie-in to the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event. The cover by John Romita Jr. features an unmasked Spider-Man down on one knee as Gwen Stacy stands before him in her classic green jacket, purple skirt, and black boots. The events of Judgment Day seemingly reunite Peter and Gwen once again, with Marvel calling it a "very special issue that might break your heart all over again."

Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe gave an enthusiastic statement regarding the issue. "GWEN. STACY." Lowe said. "Need we say more?"

The final page of the relaunched Amazing Spider-Man delivered a shocking development, with Mary Jane Watson revealed to be the mother of a young girl and boy. Throughout the issue, Peter can be seen walking back and forth past Mary Jane's apartment building in the rain. At one point they finally talk on the phone, though Mary Jane instructs Peter not to contact her again. He has been acting a little stalky, appearing outside her home and constantly texting her. Mary Jane does catch a look at Peter outside her window, but she's distracted when a gentleman named Paul calls out to her from another room. Paul is then interrupted by a young boy and girl who come charging in screaming "Mommy!"

Mary Jane refers to them as "kiddos" and greets them both with a great big hug. The story ends with Mary Jane telling Paul, "Everything is great." Of course, we have no idea if Mary Jane is actually the kids' biological mother, but the girl does have Mary Jane's signature long red hair. Plus, the boy has a passing resemblance to Peter, though he looks to be slightly older and taller than his sister. We're told six months have passed at the beginning of the series, so there is a time jump at play.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!

It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings.

You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.