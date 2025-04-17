The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Another PC Update

The next update for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has come to the PC port. Like the previous update, this one focuses on fixing bugs and resolving issues players have had with the game since launch. While a small update, the impact it has on performance will greatly improve The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Numerous issues regarding visuals, UI, and crashes have been addressed. This update gives players a smoother and more enjoyable experience. Naughty Dog and Nixxes will likely continue to update the, and while there may not be new content added, fans can expect the game to get better and better.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While many have been wrapped up in the announcement of The Last of Us Complete Edition, PC players can enjoy the latest The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update today. This update has fixed an issue with No Return Challenge rewards, resolved multiple crashes, and addressed UI bugs. Nixxes and Naughtydog have been monitoring the game and feedback to better address ongoing problems like these.
RELATED: The Last of Us Fans Are Loving This Character More in the Show Than the Game
For a full look at The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s 1.2.10416.0553 update on PC, check out the patch notes below courtesy of Naughty Dog and Nixxes.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Patch Notes 1.2.10416.0553
- Addressed a bug where players were unable to fire weapons on the first mouse click, after using the mouse to restart a checkpoint.
- Fixed an issue where players would automatically fire their weapon, when aiming after a stealth kill, if the Reload/Quick Throw/Use action was mapped to [R].
- Enabling NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation in the launcher now increases the frame rate by the same amount as enabling it in the in-game Display menu.
- Addressed an issue where completing a No Return Challenge would not reward the player with the associated weapon skin.
- Refracted light in the aquarium is no longer affected by high frame rates, preventing it from being distracting and overly flashy.
- Resolved shadow pop-in issues on the side of a building and flickering in a blood stain on the floor of a building in the Capitol Hill area.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into a cutscene with a wide Field of View setting.
- Resolved a bug that could cause Direct3D Invalid Call crashes.
- Fixed a bug that caused some username text on No Return leaderboards to appear as question marks.
- Resolved an issue that could cause dark lines to appear in volumetric fog during camera movement on ultrawide aspect ratios.
- Updated AMD FidelityFx to version 1.1.3 and resolved excessive jitter on Steam Deck when FSR Frame Generation is enabled.
- Addressed a bug where pressing ‘Reset to Default’ in the Graphics menu would cause the preset to incorrectly appear as ‘Custom’.
- Various fixes for visual bugs in ultrawide cinematics.
- Various stability improvements.
- Various localization fixes.
- Various UI bug fixes.