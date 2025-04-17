The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Another PC Update

The next update for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has come to the PC port. Like the previous update, this one focuses on fixing bugs and resolving issues players have had with the game since launch. While a small update, the impact it has on performance will greatly improve The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Numerous issues regarding visuals, UI, and crashes have been addressed. This update gives players a smoother and more enjoyable experience. Naughty Dog and Nixxes will likely continue to update the, and while there may not be new content added, fans can expect the game to get better and better.

While many have been wrapped up in the announcement of The Last of Us Complete Edition, PC players can enjoy the latest The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update today. This update has fixed an issue with No Return Challenge rewards, resolved multiple crashes, and addressed UI bugs. Nixxes and Naughtydog have been monitoring the game and feedback to better address ongoing problems like these.

For a full look at The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s 1.2.10416.0553 update on PC, check out the patch notes below courtesy of Naughty Dog and Nixxes.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Patch Notes 1.2.10416.0553

