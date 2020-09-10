The Original Batman Returns For DC's Generations Event

✖

After being set up in Doomsday Clock #12, Flash Forward, and Wonder Woman #750, DC's long-rumored "5G" event seemed to have fallen by the wayside following the departure of longtime publisher and executive Dan DiDio. Now, DC has released solicitation information for Generations: Shattered #1, an oversized issue that appears to be picking up the pieces (no "shattered' pun intended) of whatever is left from 5G. In the story, written by Dan Jurgens, Robert Venditti, and Andy Schmidt, 1939's original, purple-gloved Batman shows up leading an eccentric team of heroes, including a version of Booster Gold who appears to hail from his original 1980s series.

Like with Batman, it's the costume that's a "tell" for Booster. His collar is still there, but it isn't the "disco collar" he got when Kevin Maguire started drawing him in Justice League International in the late '80s. The star on his chest also features a pentagonal cut-out in the middle, not dissimilar to the "extra" shape that would be created if you drew a star in the way you used to in grade school, by criss-crossing lines and never putting the pencil down.

The one-shot will feature art by Ivan Reis, Bryan Hitch, Kevin Nowlan, Aaron Lopresti, Fernando Pasarin, Paul Pelletier, and more.

The 1939 Batman, with larger-than-usual "ears" on his cowl, a bulky belt with a rounded buckle, and purple gloves, rarely shows up in-continuity these days, although elements of that costume have appeared in recent reinventions of the costume (the purple gloves in Batman: Zero Year and a purple "interior" to his cape in his DC Rebirth costume, for instance). Other characters included in the team are Kamandi, Sinestro (as a Green Lantern), the female Doctor Light, Steel (John Henry Irons), and Starfire.

(Photo: DC)

Jurgens has previously drawn a meeting between Green Lantern Sinestro and Booster Gold -- in Booster Gold #2, written by Geoff Johns and Jeff Katz -- and of course, longtime Green Lantern scribe Venditti has some experience there, too. Kamandi, who has rarely interacted directly with DC heroes during his long history, recently crossed over with the Legion of Super-Heroes in their Brian Michael Bendis-penned reintroduction.

In Detective Comics #127, Jurgens and Nowlan did a short story that appears to tie into the Generations tale, and an upcoming story in Batman Beyond will cross Batman over with Batman Beyond and Booster Gold.

You can see the synopsis (via Gamesradar) below:

"A threat of cosmic proportion to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out!"

Generations: Shattered #1 is scheduled to be released in stores and on ComiXology on January 5, 2021.