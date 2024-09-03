The Penguin Finale Preview Released

We're just a few weeks away from The Penguin making its television premiere, taking HBO subscribers on a wild journey through the world of the iconic Batman villain. Just before that happens, Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin is set to get an equally momentous milestone in the pages of DC's comics. DC has revealed a first look at The Penguin #12, the final issue of the publisher's current twelve-issue miniseries.

Written by Tom King with art by Rafael de Latorre, The Penguin launched in the summer of 2023, and dove into the character's backstory and larger mythos following his apparent death in the Batman ongoing title.

What Is The Penguin #12 About?

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 09/03/24

Oswald Cobblepot's master plans for Gotham had him feeling like he had the whole city in the palm of his flipper. But it's all gone so very wrong. Now, trapped in the Batmobile alongside his most hated enemy, sinking into a watery grave, the Penguin has found himself wondering if it was all for naught. But Batman's avian adversary may have one more scheme up his feathered sleeve—if it isn't too late. The Penguin's epic saga ends here!

Who Is in the Cast of The Penguin TV Show?

The Penguin will star Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

"I understand why people's desire would be to have Batman, or to think that unless Batman's in a show or a film then it doesn't have the same punch," showrunner Lauren LeFranc explained in a recent interview. "To me I think it packs a different punch. Matt's films are through the lens of the Batman, so you're high up, looking down on the city. It's a different perspective. With Oz, you're in the city streets, you're in the grit and the muck and the grime. He's looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top. So it's a different experience. I think Gotham is an interesting enough city that it deserves to have more doors unlocked within it, and for us to walk through those and see what we think."

