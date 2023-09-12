The Weekly Pull: Batman and Robin, Avengers Inc., Roaming, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, we've got a slew of debut issues covering household names, under-the-radar fan-favorites, and even... Alligator Loki?! Plus, a highly-anticipated new graphic novel from the Tamaki siblings, and a collection of Monica Rambeau stories to prepare you for The Marvels. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Alligator Loki #1 Written by Alyssa Wong

Art by Bob Quinn

A little over two years ago, the Loki Disney+ series gave fans a variant of the God of Mischief they didn't know they needed — Alligator Loki. The scaly-but-cuddly foil to Frog Thor became an overnight sensation, leading to a hit Marvel Unlimited webcomic, which gets collected in its entirety this week. Expect a lot of mischief, and some adorable art from Bob Quinn. -- Jenna Anderson

Avengers Inc. #1 Written by Al Ewing

Art by Leonard Kirk

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Al Ewing knows how to reconceptualize a character from the ground up (see Immortal Hulk and Immortal Thor). He also has a talent for creating a team book that acts as the cooler, brainier, less predictable sibling to the sweeping, straightforward superhero operatics of a flagship title. This knack is most recently on display in X-Men Red, serving as a counterbalance to X-Men. Previously, he and his collaborators did the same with runs on a string of secondary (and underappreciated) Avengers titles: Mighty Avengers, New Avengers, and U.S.Avengers. Ewing is back on the Avengers this week, teaming with perennially underrated artist Leonard Kirk on Avengers Inc. Based on the title, it sounds like a Marvel riff on Batman Inc., but the synopsis reveals a more noirish take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with the Wasp (Janet Van Dyne) teaming up with Victor Shade (The Visions's human alter ego) to solve Marvel universe mysteries. Their first case: How does Victor Shade exist independently of the Vision? I'm eager to see how this mystery unfolds, and readers shouldn't sleep on Avengers Inc. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman and Robin #1 Written by Joshua Williamson



Art and colors by Simone Di Meo



Letters by Steve Wands



Published by DC

While Batman comics lately have been disappointing and I was very markedly not a fan of Knight Terrors, I'm very much looking forward to Batman and Robin teaming up again in the wake of, well, a lot of lackluster events in the DC Universe as of late. Getting to see Batman team up with Damian — particularly in a situation where there's a new villain that will require the pair to work together — feels like a reset and its refreshing so this one gives me a lot of hope. -- Nicole Drum

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 Written by Rafael Grampá



Art by Rafael Grampá



Colors by Matheus Lopes



Letters by John Workman



There is a rarified class of artists working in the direct market whose names make any title a must-affair and Rafael Grampá may top that list in 2023. Grampá's interior work presents a one-of-a-kind style defined by heavily detailed line work, some of the most impactful layouts and action sequences in comics, and a singular vision that reveals unexpected angles on familiar concepts with every turn of the page; plus, it's exceedingly rare as that degree of complexity demands a great deal of time. Whether you know Grampá from the iconic and exceedingly bloody Mesmo Delivery or The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child (the best DKR installment since the original four issues), if you know his art then you already know why Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham ought to be in every comic readers' pull file this week. It also marks a first in Grampá's career as he steps into the role of writer to present his own vision of the Dark Knight from every angle. The first issue introduces readers to a Batman who, having abandoned his Bruce Wayne alter-ego to become a full-time vigilante, is drawn into a twisted conspiracy filled by a new rogues gallery. Whatever answers await to be uncovered, comics readers everywhere know that the journey to discovering them will be filled with superb action sequences, dynamic settings and character designs, and a vision of Gotham City unparalleled in comics this decade. Buckle up, friends, we're in for an incredible ride. -- Chase Magnett

Captain Marvel: The Saga of Monica Rambeau Written by Various

Art by Various

In just a matter of months, The Marvels will be debuting on movie screens — which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the comic adventures of its three protagonists. Monica Rambeau has arguably had the most distinct history of them all, operating under a slew of code names and roles in the Marvel universe. This week's trade paperback collects just a few of those highlights, and creates a fascinating portrait of the woman Monica has become over the years. -- Jenna Anderson

Coda #1 Written by Simon Spurrier



Art by Matias Bergara



Colors by Michael Doig



Letters by Jim Campbell and Colin Bell



Published by Boom! Studios

While, for me, the main hook for Coda #1 is that Simon Spurrier is writing it, if that's not enough for you then don't worry, there's plenty of other reasons this makes my list this week. A continuation of the adventures of Hum and Serka, we head back to the fantasy world of Coda where we've got a little bit of everything: discontent, prophecy, an apocalyptic setting, and plenty of skepticism and the challenges of dealing with both the ordinary and the extraordinary which is what the best fantasy stories do. It's a really exciting prospect to get to dip back into this world so this might be the book I'm most looking forward to this week. -- Nicole Drum

Hexagon Bridge #1 Created by Richard Blake

Published by Image Comics I'm a huge science fiction fan, constantly looking for exciting new sci-fi comics. Finding new comic books in the genre isn't hard; quite the opposite. The challenge is discerning which are worthwhile and will stand out from the deluge of high-concept streaming service pitches that tend to flood the direct market. To that end, a cover like Richard Blake's for Hexagon Bridge #1 will go a long way to separate a new book from the back. It's clear that some extra consideration went into the book's design, offering reason to believe the creator has applied as much consideration and effort to the story within. Based on the few preview pages available, Blake seems to have the interiors to back up the cover's promise. Hexagon Bridge's story follows a young girl with precognitive abilities and her sentient robot partner trying to rescue the girl's parents from a mysterious parallel dimension with an ever-changing landscape and meddlesome denizens. There's nothing about that premise I don't like. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext