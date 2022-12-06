The Weekly Pull: Immortal X-Men, All Against All, DC Poster Portfolio: George Perez, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Immortal X-Men sets the stage for Sins of Sinister, All Against All launches at Image Comics, and DC releases a Poster Portfolio celebrating George Pérez. Plus, the X-Men and Spider-Man crossover Dark Web launches and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

All Against All #1 (Photo: Caspar Wijngaard, Image Comics)

Written by Alex Paknadel

Art by Caspar Wijngaard

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Image Comics Caspar Wijngaard has become one of those artists I'll follow toward practically any project, and All Against All is no exception. The series sees Wijngaard teaming on the new Image Comics-published series with Alex Paknadel, who has been a font of fascinating ideas in recent years with series at Boom Studios, Vault Comics, and elsewhere. All Against All takes place in the future after Earth's destruction by incorporeal aliens who use exo-suits and hijack other bodies to interact with the physical world, primarily for brutal warfare. When their quest for the apex predator brings them to the one surviving human in their possession, they end up with more of a fight than expected. After the haunted house-mecha action of Home Sick Pilots, it should be interesting to see Wijngaard add savage touches to his style and to see where he and Paknadel take this premise. -- Jamie Lovett

Brave and the Bold #28 Facsimile Edition (Photo: Mike Sekowsky, Murphy Anderson) Written by Gardner Fox

Art by Mike Sekowsky

Published by DC For me, Brave and the Bold #28 is an undeniable turning point in modern storytelling, chronicling the first meeting of the Justice League of America and their fight against the delightfully terrifying Starro the Conqueror. Since most of us probably can't afford to add an original copy to our collection, this week's reprint is a more than worthy alternative. The idea of getting to experience this treasure in the form of a single issue, complete with reprints of the house advertisements and everything, makes this an absolute must-buy for me this week. — Jenna Anderson

Immortal X-Men #9 (Photo: Mark Brooks, Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Lucas Werneck

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics It may seem like A.X.E.: Judgement Day is just ending in the Marvel Universe, but it's already time to prepare for the next major X-Men story. Kieron Gillen, who wrote A.X.E.: Judgement Day and is one of the masterminds behind Sins of Sinister, starts things off with Immortal X-Men #9, the first of two Sins of Sinister prologue issues. Mister Sinister's secret machinations involving his laboratory full of Moira clones take a delightfully deranged turn in this over-the-top issue. Anyone wanting to get on board with the next milestone X-Men story would do well to hop on here. -- Jamie Lovett

Dark Web #1 (Photo: Adam Kubert, Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Adam Kubert

Colors by Frank Martin

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics The newest volume of The Amazing Spider-Man has returned Peter Parker to heights not seen since the turn of the century in a web of constant soap opera troubles, vicious villains out for blood, and strange new problems woven deep into Marvel lore. Now, Peter's past is about to collide into one of the greatest X-Men events of all time, "Inferno," as his clone Ben Reilly comes searching for his lost memories alongside Madelyne Pryor and hell itself (or, rather, Limbo) coming with them. It's an event set to draw Spider-Man into the consistently impressive X-Men line and unleash untold chaos across New York City. Given Wells' work establishing this event in the pages of Hellions, readers in the know will know to expect a moonshot in this event. Whatever comes for the X-Men and Spider-Man alike, Wells has proven himself to be perfectly suited to writing the darker side of both franchises and his teaming up with the inimitable Adam Kubert suggests Dark Web has the makings of a genuinely special event. I can't wait for it to begin. -- Chase Magnett

DC Poster Portfolio: George Pérez (Photo: George Perez, DC) Art by George Pérez

Colors by Various

Published by DC Comics readers across the world reeled from the loss of legendary artist George Pérez in 2022 – a titan of the industry whose work on iconic series ranging from The New Teen Titans through The Avengers redefined the appearance of superheroes. There are too many great works in Pérez's career to name them all, but readers young and old will recognize the stunning covers and splash pages filled with DC heroes that defined his style and approach. He relished the challenge of depicting diverse teams and sprawling battles, making him a perfect fit for events like Crisis on Infinite Earths and JLA/Avengers. So to possess a collection of highlights from his career feels like the perfect tribute to conclude this year with. Each page of the new DC Poster Portfolio is filled with detailed depictions of the world's greatest superheroes and epic moments from DC Comics' history. Scanning through these pages is a testament to both an accomplished career and the long legacy it leaves. So whether readers are just discovering decades of incredible George Pérez comics or looking to reflect on decades of prior reading, this collection presents a wonderful opportunity to cherish the artwork created by one of comics' greatest artists. -- Chase Magnett

It's Only a Teenage Wasteland #1 (Photo: Jacoby Salcedo, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Curt Pires

Art by Jacoby Salcedo

Colors by Mark Dale

Letters by Micah Myers

Published by Dark Horse Comics A big high school party getting out of hand is a well-worn trope in fiction, but it's one that remains ripe for fun riffs. That's why I'm excited to check out this week's It's Only a Teenage Wasteland #1 from writer Curt Pires, artist Jacoby Salcedo, colorist, and colorist Mark Dale. Billed as a spiritual successor to Pires' previous comic Youth, and appearing to have a similar vibe, the story revolves around a teenager named Javi who hatches a party plot to advance his social status. However, things get out of hand and he and his friends end up in a place they couldn't have expected. The high concept that's supposed to be behind this twist is being kept under wraps, but the pitch is enough to catch my interest. -- Jamie Lovett