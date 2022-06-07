The Weekly Pull: Poison Ivy, Phoenix Omnibus, Where Starships Go To Die, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, an omnibus of Phoenix stories, Poison Ivy gets a solo series, cosmic horror in Where Starships Go To Die. Plus, DC celebrates Pride, a new Doctor Who series starring the Fugitive Doctor, a DC Black Label Aquaman series, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aquaman: Andromeda #1 (Photo: Christian Ward, DC Comics) Written by Ram V

Art by Christian Ward

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by DC Comics

DC Black Label has been home to some of DC's finest storytelling as of late, and that looks to be the case once more with Ram V, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar's Aquaman: Andromeda. The crew of the experimental submarine is ready to explore Point Nemo, a place where ships are sent to be forgotten, but there is something else that awaits them there, and it's about to wake up. This ancient mystery has set Black Manta and Aquaman on a collision course, but no one is prepared for what's awaits them beyond this ancient mystery's doors. Black Label has been on a role, and I can't imagine it's going to stop anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

DC Pride 2022 #1 (Photo: Phil Jimenez & Arif Prianto, DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Colors by Various

Published by DC Comics I cannot recommend DC Pride 2022 enough this week. Yes, it would be easy to look at this volume and assume it's just rainbow washing, but DC has put its money where the art is, so to speak, in recent years, with several high profile LGBTQ+ characters of actual substance and the stories within this year's Pride anthology reflect not just that, but a genuine range of queer experience that illustrates how wonderfully diverse the community is, how far we've come, and how much further we can go all without forgetting for a moment that the LGBTQ+ community is the human community. Everyone — yes, everyone — should pick up this one this week. (I especially recommend Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" story.) -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Doctor Who: Origins #1 (Photo: Simone Di Meo, Titan Comics) Written by Jody Houser

Art by Roberta Ingranata

Colors by Warnia K. Sahadewa

Letters by Richard Starkings & Jimmy Betancourt

Published by Titan Comics While Chris Chibnall's tenure as Doctor Who's showrunner has proven controversial among fans of the long-running sci-fi series, Jo Martin's introduction as a previously forgotten Doctor regeneration has been a highlight. Dubbed "The Fugitive Doctor," this Doctor is a secret agent doing the Division's dirty work. Thus far, she's only existed to fuel the current Doctor's prolonged identity crisis. Titan Comics' new Doctor Who: Origins series from the familiar creative team of Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata gives the Fugitive Doctor the spotlight, revealing a hidden portion of the Doctor's past in the process. Fans should look forward to seeing how the story balances the Doctor fans know with who this version of the Doctor was then. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Monkey Prince #5 (Photo: Bernard Chang, Sebastian Cheng, DC Comics) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Bernard Chang

Colors by Marcelo Maiolo

Letters by Janice Chiang

Published by DC Comics Marcus gets out of Gotham and away from Batman — but not from the concerns regarding his parents or the dangers that come with being the Monkey Prince — in this issue and it makes for a great read which is exactly why it should be on your list this week. The issue is a great entry point to the story, but it also has a lot of very comic book-y action. This is honestly one of the more inventive stories in comics in years and you're missing out if you don't give it a try. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 (Photo: Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez, DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Alitha Martinez

Inks by Mark Morales, John Livesay

Colors by Alex Guimarães

Letters by Becca Carey

Published by DC Comics The Wonder Woman universe has grown exponentially over the past year, and now the newest Queen of the Amazons is set to get a new limited series. Nubia has faced several challenges in her early reign, and now she'll face another in a new four issue series by Stephanie Williams, Alitha Martinez, Alex Guimaraes, Mark Morales, John Livesay, and Becca Carey. Nubia is set to take a tour through man's world and through the homes of both the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, all while being tracked by a foe from her past. Nubia has been an amazing new additions to the DC mythos, and thankfully her adventures are far from over. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Phoenix Omnibus (Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics) Written by Chris Claremont and Jo Duffy

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics Jean Grey's tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics is truly one-of-a-kind, something that was only further built upon once she first bonded with the Phoenix Force. This week's omnibus puts that storyline front and center, reprinting the classic "Dark Phoenix Saga" alongside an array of tie-ins and back matter related to Jean's unique story. "The Dark Phoenix Saga" is the kind of storyline I'm always fascinated by, so anything that celebrates it, and also collects the random ephemera relating to it, is after my own heart. Plus, it's hard to deny that Russell Dauterman's cover for the omnibus is incredible. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Poison Ivy #1 (Photo: Jessica Fong, DC Comics) Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Marcio Takara

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by DC Comics Despite being one of the premier female antiheroes in DC's arsenal, Poison Ivy has only sporadically gotten her own solo storytelling over the years. That fact, and the creative team led by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, already made me eagerly excited to check out Ivy's newest solo series, and that excitement has only grown exponentially. With a story that puts Ivy's well-intentioned, but dangerous actions in the forefront, and a visual aesthetic and overall vibe inspired by Annihilation, Poison Ivy #1 is one of the many, many books I'm excited to dive into this week — and it should be among yours as well. — Jenna Anderson prevnext