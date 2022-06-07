The Weekly Pull: Poison Ivy, Phoenix Omnibus, Where Starships Go To Die, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, an omnibus of Phoenix stories, Poison Ivy gets a solo series, cosmic horror in Where Starships Go To Die. Plus, DC celebrates Pride, a new Doctor Who series starring the Fugitive Doctor, a DC Black Label Aquaman series, and more.
Aquaman: Andromeda #1
- Written by Ram V
- Art by Christian Ward
- Letters by Aditya Bidikar
- Published by DC Comics
DC Black Label has been home to some of DC's finest storytelling as of late, and that looks to be the case once more with Ram V, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar's Aquaman: Andromeda. The crew of the experimental submarine is ready to explore Point Nemo, a place where ships are sent to be forgotten, but there is something else that awaits them there, and it's about to wake up. This ancient mystery has set Black Manta and Aquaman on a collision course, but no one is prepared for what's awaits them beyond this ancient mystery's doors. Black Label has been on a role, and I can't imagine it's going to stop anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar
DC Pride 2022 #1
- Written by Various
- Art by Various
- Colors by Various
- Published by DC Comics
I cannot recommend DC Pride 2022 enough this week. Yes, it would be easy to look at this volume and assume it's just rainbow washing, but DC has put its money where the art is, so to speak, in recent years, with several high profile LGBTQ+ characters of actual substance and the stories within this year's Pride anthology reflect not just that, but a genuine range of queer experience that illustrates how wonderfully diverse the community is, how far we've come, and how much further we can go all without forgetting for a moment that the LGBTQ+ community is the human community. Everyone — yes, everyone — should pick up this one this week. (I especially recommend Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" story.) -- Nicole Drum
Doctor Who: Origins #1
- Written by Jody Houser
- Art by Roberta Ingranata
- Colors by Warnia K. Sahadewa
- Letters by Richard Starkings & Jimmy Betancourt
- Published by Titan Comics
While Chris Chibnall's tenure as Doctor Who's showrunner has proven controversial among fans of the long-running sci-fi series, Jo Martin's introduction as a previously forgotten Doctor regeneration has been a highlight. Dubbed "The Fugitive Doctor," this Doctor is a secret agent doing the Division's dirty work. Thus far, she's only existed to fuel the current Doctor's prolonged identity crisis. Titan Comics' new Doctor Who: Origins series from the familiar creative team of Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata gives the Fugitive Doctor the spotlight, revealing a hidden portion of the Doctor's past in the process. Fans should look forward to seeing how the story balances the Doctor fans know with who this version of the Doctor was then. -- Jamie Lovett
Monkey Prince #5
- Written by Gene Luen Yang
- Art by Bernard Chang
- Colors by Marcelo Maiolo
- Letters by Janice Chiang
- Published by DC Comics
Marcus gets out of Gotham and away from Batman — but not from the concerns regarding his parents or the dangers that come with being the Monkey Prince — in this issue and it makes for a great read which is exactly why it should be on your list this week. The issue is a great entry point to the story, but it also has a lot of very comic book-y action. This is honestly one of the more inventive stories in comics in years and you're missing out if you don't give it a try. -- Nicole Drum
Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1
- Written by Stephanie Phillips
- Art by Alitha Martinez
- Inks by Mark Morales, John Livesay
- Colors by Alex Guimarães
- Letters by Becca Carey
- Published by DC Comics
The Wonder Woman universe has grown exponentially over the past year, and now the newest Queen of the Amazons is set to get a new limited series. Nubia has faced several challenges in her early reign, and now she'll face another in a new four issue series by Stephanie Williams, Alitha Martinez, Alex Guimaraes, Mark Morales, John Livesay, and Becca Carey. Nubia is set to take a tour through man's world and through the homes of both the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, all while being tracked by a foe from her past. Nubia has been an amazing new additions to the DC mythos, and thankfully her adventures are far from over. -- Matthew Aguilar
Phoenix Omnibus
- Written by Chris Claremont and Jo Duffy
- Art by Various
- Published by Marvel Comics
Jean Grey's tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics is truly one-of-a-kind, something that was only further built upon once she first bonded with the Phoenix Force. This week's omnibus puts that storyline front and center, reprinting the classic "Dark Phoenix Saga" alongside an array of tie-ins and back matter related to Jean's unique story. "The Dark Phoenix Saga" is the kind of storyline I'm always fascinated by, so anything that celebrates it, and also collects the random ephemera relating to it, is after my own heart. Plus, it's hard to deny that Russell Dauterman's cover for the omnibus is incredible. — Jenna Anderson
Poison Ivy #1
- Written by G. Willow Wilson
- Art by Marcio Takara
- Colors by Arif Prianto
- Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
- Published by DC Comics
Despite being one of the premier female antiheroes in DC's arsenal, Poison Ivy has only sporadically gotten her own solo storytelling over the years. That fact, and the creative team led by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, already made me eagerly excited to check out Ivy's newest solo series, and that excitement has only grown exponentially. With a story that puts Ivy's well-intentioned, but dangerous actions in the forefront, and a visual aesthetic and overall vibe inspired by Annihilation, Poison Ivy #1 is one of the many, many books I'm excited to dive into this week — and it should be among yours as well. — Jenna Anderson
Where Starships Go To Die #1
- Written by Mark Sable
- Art by Alberto Locatelli
- Colors by Juancho!
- Letters by Rob Steen
- Published by AfterShock Comcis
I'm always on the hunt for good sci-fi comics, so the title of AfterShock's Where Starships Go To Die naturally caught my eye. The premise involves an African astronaut living in a not-too-distant future, where the effects of climate change have become even more apparent than now, investigating the site where a ship that should be across the galaxy crashed back to Earth. What he finds in that distant point on the ocean is something akin to cosmic horror. It's a solid premise that ties together multiple relevant themes. If writer Mark Sable and artist Alberto Locatelli can pull it all together in the execution, this should be a delightful bit of claustrophobic horror. -- Jamie Lovett