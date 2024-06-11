The Weekly Pull: Scarlet Witch, Secret Six, Lawful, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, we have a relaunch of Marvel's Scarlet Witch series, as well as new printings of some DC fan-favorites. Plus, a few new indie issues from creators like Cullen Bunn and Greg Pak. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Ghostlore #11 (Photo: Boom! Studios) Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Leomacs

Colors by Jason Wordle

Published by Boom Studios Part ghost story, part family story, Ghostlore has been an interesting series to date as father and daughter find themselves able to see and speak with ghosts after a tragedy but also find themselves in the middle of a supernatural apocalypse. Ghostlore #11 sees the father daughter relationship forever changed while something shocking about Shane, the enemy they are facing with apocalyptic scale comes to light. It's a fascinating story that prompts the reader to think about relationships, death, and the afterlife in unique ways and is definitely worth a read. -- Nicole Drum

Into the Unbeing #1 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Zac Thompson

Art by Hayden Sherman

Colors by Hayden Sherman

Letters by Jim Campbell

Published by Dark Horse Comics Sometimes you read a solicit that leaves you feeling like a Junji Ito character discovering their hole; that was roughly my response upon discovering what Into the Unbeing is about. The miniseries delivers cosmic horror in humanity's future as an impossible biome appears amidst mass ecological collapse brought on by climate change. It's a genre-fueled lens on scales of mass death, extinction, and suffering likely to overwhelm words; luckily, writer Zac Thompson is joined by artist Hayden Sherman to explore this terrible mirror. Both comics creators have established their bona fides in genre comics, eschewing capes for a mix of horror, science-fiction, and post-apocalypse. Thompson is a consistently clever writer whose ambitious concepts make for thrilling first issues. Sherman's work has evolved since the savage saga of The Few, but their raw, dynamic lines have only added nuance over the intervening years, allowing for greater range without losing any of that exciting edge. It's an excellent combination of two of the most exciting creators on the rise today with a pitch that, in my eyes, absolutely can't miss. -- Chase Magnett

JLA: Year One (Photo: DC) Written by Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art by Barry Kitson

Published by DC DC's Justice League have had a weird and storied history, with a number of heroes joining the team's ranks over the years. One of the group's biggest resets arrived post-Crisis on Infinite Earths, when the team's founding roster was changed to include Black Canary and remove Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. This story choice was later expanded upon, beautifully and unexpectedly, in Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn's 1998 maxiseries JLA: Year One. These twelve issues are an utter delight and a staple of my DC favorites, and they also deserve to be a staple of your collection. -- Jenna Anderson

Lawful #1 (Photo: Boom! Studios) Written by Greg Pak

Art by Diego Galindo

Colors by Imra Kniivila

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by Boom Studios Writer Greg Pak has a knack for developing immersive, fantastical worlds with an all-ages attitude in comics. Dating as far back as "Planet Hulk," Pak has been introducing readers to kingdoms, conflicts, and magic they leave each issue wishing to explore further. And Mech Cadet Yu has made it clear that Pak's ability to deliver hasn't waned. That makes it easy to accept that Lawful #1 can deliver on the promise of a new urban fantasy setting and captivate readers this week. Lawful, created by Pak and artist Diego Galindo, introduces readers to two childhood friends locked behind the walls of a magical city in which their misdeeds threaten to make them literally monstrous. It's a high-concept conceit loaded with visual potential and poignant themes. Readers are promised a story to lose themselves in the streets of a new fantastical place and learn their rules of society and magic, but lots of new fantasy stories make similarly grand promises. But with Pak at the helm, it's easy to believe this one will be kept. -- Chase Magnett

Remote Space #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Cliff Rathburn

Art by Cliff Rathburn

Colors by Cliff Rathburn

Letters by Cliff Rathburn

Published by Image Comics Any reader familiar with Cliff Rathburn's work will know him as an artist of intense skill whose work features refined lines, fluid works, and otherworldly designs. Rathburn takes the lead on a new Image Comics miniseries in which he controls every aspect of the story, from story to lettering, and it is a perfect fit for this comics artist. Remote Space #1 begins the story of a future in which humanity is divided by both space and diverging branches of post-human modification. They have been rebuilt for the rigors of space or Earth's increasingly toxic atmosphere, and both options are bound to pull out the best from Rathburn's penchant for sci-fi imagery and body horror. However these factions collide and whatever happens to Earth's remains, the mere imagery promised by this interstellar saga is enough to know that Remote Space is not to be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Scarlet Witch #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Jacopo Camagni

Published by Marvel Comics Scarlet Witch's meteoric rise in the world of Marvel media has been delightful to see, especially given the renewed interest it has added to her presence in the comics. This week, Steve Orlando's already-excellent Scarlet Witch ongoing begins a new volume, and the end result is sure to delight Wanda fans across the board. With Jacopo Camagni now on art, get ready for an exciting new chapter in Wanda's role as a sorceress and superhero. -- Jenna Anderson