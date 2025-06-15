The X-Men’s Deadliest Villain Is Back With a New Plan

Deadpool/Wolverine has been a great ride so far, teaming up two of Marvel’s most popular characters. Deadpool/Wolverine brought back a major X-Men villain, Stryfe, but that was only the beginning. Stryfe was able to take control of both Deadpool and Wolverine, making them into X-Cutioners in a new scheme that involves a new version of the Legacy Virus. Deadpool has been able to fight his programming, but Stryfe basically owns Wolverine. Deadpool/Wolverine has been great for action scenes, but Deadpool/Wolverine #6 drops another massive surprise on readers, bringing back another of the X-Men’s greatest villains — the mutant known as En Sabah Nur, the one and only Apocalypse. This is a massive development, one that could have huge repercussions for the X-Men in the future.

Stryfe and Apocalypse have always been linked, but this was still a shocking moment. The issue goes into great detail about the history between Stryfe and Apocalypse, and answers some questions that well-read X-Men fans will have about this entire situation. Right now, Apocalypse is no longer a going concern with mutants, having left the mutant race after making Doug Ramsey his heir Revelation. Looking into the history of Apocalypse and Stryfe will show just how big of a moment this is, and what it could mean for the future of the Earth.

Stryfe Has Finally Lived Up to the Reason He Was Created

Once upon a time, Apocalypse infected Nathan Summers, the child of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, with a techno-organic virus. Cyclops and X-Factor rescued him, and gave him to Mother Askani, the future version of alternate reality child of Cyclops and Jean Grey Rachel Summers. Nathan was taken to a thousand years in the future, where the Askani could teach him to control the virus. However, this future was ruled by Apocalypse, who eventually got his hands on Nathan long enough to get a genetic sample. He cloned the boy, creating Stryfe. Stryfe was meant to be a body where Apocalypse could place his mind since his own body was finally breaking down. However, Stryfe’s powers were so great that Apocalypse could never actually put his mind into Stryfe’s body. Stryfe grew up and eventually went back to the present to follow Cable, the older Nathan, and stop him from stopping Apocalypse from taking power. Apocalypse constantly tested whether he could take over Stryfe’s body, and after years of wearing him down was able to do so. So, the future version of Apocalypse was able to get into Stryfe’s body, and come back in time to destroy his enemies.

The X-Men have defeated Apocalypse many times over the years, but this is an entirely new version. This is an Apocalypse who ruled the Earth for centuries in the future, and knows how all of them die. While he no longer has his Celestial enhanced body, Stryfe’s body is the next best thing. Nathan Summers, without the techno-organic virus, has amazing mental powers, which means Stryfe does. So, while this Apocalypse doesn’t have many of the powers that made him so frightening, he does have nearly unlimited psionic abilities and energy at his disposal. This is one of the most dangerous versions of Apocalypse, and he could spell doom for the world of the present, especially since he has Wolverine on his side. Apocalypse is one of the most crafty villains in Marvel history, and he’s been cooking up this very plan for a while now. He’s only missing one thing — Stryfe’s helmet.

Apocalypse’s Newest Plan Will Wreak Havoc on the World

Apocalypse as Stryfe has been doing a lot of damage to the world. He’s begun the process of putting Legacy 2.0 into the water supply, and has already started to subvert the infrastructure of the world. Stryfe’s helmet is the key to the whole thing, and Apocalypse sends Wolverine to a secret S.H.I.E.L.D. facility where the helmet is kept. Wolverine is able to defeat all of the security of the facility, and almost falls to a powerful, enhanced LMD version of Nick Fury. The Fury LMD is able to slow Wolverine down, but before he can land a killing blow, Apocalypse shows up and destroys the Fury simulacrum.

Things are looking pretty dire right now. Stryfe has never been that great of a villain — he was always more style than substance — but adding Apocalypse to the mix changes everything. This is easily the most dangerous version of Apocalypse we’ve ever seen, and the fact that he has such a cunning plan is enough to give anyone pause. Luckily, Deadpool is still mostly in control of himself, and he’s coming with the cavalry — in this case Maverick. Will he be able to make difference or does Apocalypse hold all the cards?

Deadpool/Wolverine #6 is on sale now.