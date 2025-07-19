These Are the Team-ups We Need in the New Marvel/DC Crossover

It was announced earlier this year DC and Marvel comics are crossing over for the first time in 22 years. The long awaited event will start first with Marvel’s Deadpool/Batman followed by DC’s Batman/Deadpool. But it’s not just Batman and Deadpool who will be pairing up. Both Marvel and DC’s issues have backup stories including Kevin Smith’s “Daredevil/Green Arrow,” Chip Zdarsky’s “Captain America/Wonder Woman,” and Kelly Thompson’s “Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto the Super Dog.” It’s a good time to be a comics fan.

But even beyond the pairings we know are coming, there are other characters we’d love to see team up in this eagerly anticipated crossover. From unexpected hero pairings to some villain team ups that are just wild, here’s our wishlist for the new Marvel/DC crossover.

1) Bullseye & Onomatopoeia

With Kevin Smith returning to write two characters he’s previously written, Bullseye and Onomatopoeia would be a perfect duo of evil. Having written both as enemies in the runs he’s done previously, it would just make sense to have them appear as the threats Hornhead and the Emerald Archer face off against. Oliver’s archery over Bullseye’s throwing skills would be fun to watch. With Onomatopoeia only making sounds of things he hear could mess with Daredevil’s radar sense just as equally.

It’s unknown how Daredevil and Green Arrow are going to interact but fighting each other’s rogues would be a fun read. Especially with Smith creating Onomatopoeia, and writing Bullseye with some notable kills, these would be great characters for him to return to.

2) Superman & Moon Knight

Moon Knight has often been compared to a more sadistic Batman so matching him up with Superman would be fun way to play with the World’s Finest concept. Add to that Marc Spector being controlled by the spirit Khonshu and Superman having a vulnerability of sorts to magic and you have something really interesting. Given that Moon Knight and Superman are very different in terms of personality, there could end up being some interesting character drama as well, making this pairing a fun way to change an old formula and crossover at the same time.

3) Black Canary & Elektra

Black Canary and Elektra both are some of the best martial artists in their respected universes. Having these two team up seems like a no-brainer. Canary has the upper hand with her sonic scream abilities, but Elektra may have better combat skills and they’re a duo that has the makings of a great team alone or as part of the Daredevil/Green Arrow team up. These two have a great story potential here and would be a waste not to do anything with it.

4) Animal Man & She-Hulk

With Grant Morrison returning to do the Batman/Deadpool book, would it be that much of a stretch to see them return to Animal Man for the crossover as well? And there’s no one better to pair Animal Man up with than She-Hulk. While it may be seem like an odd pairing they have both have broken the fourth wall to much different extents, with She-Hulk using it to help herself and Buddy losing his mind over it.

Putting the two together would be a really interesting way to explore the characters as well as the crossover generally and given that She-Hulk is a bit more comedic and Animal Man more serious, this could be story gold.

5) Absolute Batman & Ultimate Spider-Man

Both Marvel and DC are at a point where they have two alternate universes running simultaneously with different takes on iconic characters. Why wouldn’t you have the two poster boys of the Ultimate and Absolute Universe lines team up for a book? Admittedly, of all the pairings on our wish list, this is the most unlikely, but the idea of seeing two of the most popular alternative versions of beloved characters come together, complete with their very different personalities and lives, could be a real treat.

What crossover are you wanting to see this year? Let us know down in the comments