The Thundercats and Powerpuff Girls Are Teaming Up in Epic Crossover

The Thundercats are a venerable franchise, having survived in one form or another since the 1980s. While they’re most well-known for their cartoons, the Thundercats have made their appearances in the comics, with their newest series coming from Dynamite Entertainment. The Thundercats are survivors, much like the Powerpuff Girls, another franchise that started out in cartoons, becoming one of the more iconic Cartoon Network franchises of the ’90s and ’00s. Most people never would have thought that the two franchises would ever crossover, but Dynamite is making that a reality with Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls #0 FCBD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dyamite has started publishing Powerpuff Girls comics as well, so it was really only a matter of time before the two franchises came together. The company has already released information on the Free Comic Book Day special, stoking the fires with longtime fans of both franchises. Dynamite released the below details on the crossover:

THUNDERCATS/POWERPUFF GIRLS #0 FCBD Issue:



Writer: Paulina Ganucheau

Artist: Coleman Engle

Colorist: Coleman Engle

Letterer: Jeff Eckleberry

Cover Artist: Paulina Ganucheau



TWO TITANS OF ANIMATION — TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME!



In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS!



After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the Townsville Trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don’t work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report — and wouldn’t you know it, there’s evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra?



Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in Dynamite’s Free Comic Book Day special ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls #0 — featuring an instantly iconic cover from the author!

It’ll be interesting to see how the two groups work together. One of the more intriguing aspects of the book is the loss of the Powerpuff Girls’ powers. The Powerpuff Girls are a formidable group, but without their Chemical X enhanced powers, they’re in for an entirely new game. They’re going to need a lot of help if they’re to survive Mumm-Ra, and while the Thundercats are the perfect group to help them out, it’ll be interesting to see how the two groups can co-exist. Each of them have entirely different dynamics and attitudes, making conflict between the two a certainty. Plus, half the fun of crossovers like these is seeing the two groups come to blows.

Fans will have to wait until May 3, 2025 to see how the crossover pans out, but it guarantees to be a wild ride for all involved.