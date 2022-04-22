TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Preview Teases Mikey's Final Strike

Ahead of the debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 next week, arriving seven months after the most recent issue of the hit series, IDW Publishing has debuted a five-page preview of the opening moment of the finale (via Newsarama). In the last issue Michealngelo, the titular only surviving Turtle, is preparing for his last assault on the grandson of Shredder, tormented by the spirits of his long lost brothers. As you can see in these pages though his conversation with this siblings doesn't end smoothly, hopefully the closure he gets in the end is a little happier than what we see here.

"Thirty-five years in the making, The Last Ronin is everything I dreamed it could be and more," Turtle creator and Last Ronin co-writer Kevin Eastman previously said in a statement. "For the creative team, I feel the epic task of bringing this story to life has truly been our Mount Everest, and with the summit in sight, we sincerely wish to thank all the friends and fans who brought the love and support needed so we could bring this adventure all the way home. From my original partner on this journey, the brilliant Peter Laird, to the unparalleled skills of Tom Waltz, the incredibly gifted Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado, as well as the rock-solid IDW backbone and Nickelodeon commitment to make sure we had the time to get it right, we've given it our best shot, and I could not be prouder of everyone involved."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 will debut in stores April 27th. Check out the full preview along with the previously released covers and the full solicitation below!