Exclusive First Look at the Never-Finished ’90s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic’s New Finale

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are finally getting an entirely new story arc that will conclude a never-finished ’90s series of comics. The publisher has been reprinting a wild, incomplete TMNT Image series in color — that originally ran from 1996 to 1999 — under the title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends. The story will finally finish in issues #24 through #26 — and the original creative team is returning for it. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at art from the new finale as well as the story’s official premise.

According to IDW, the new storyline from writer Gary Carlson and artist Frank Fosco, with colors by Adam Guzowski, is a conclusion to everything the series built up over the previous 23 issues. The three-issue finale “unmasks the mysterious and deadly Lady Shredder, leading to a senses-shattering showdown that TMNT fans have waited two decades to see!”

“It’s a pleasure to be able to finish up the TMNT storylines that Frank Fosco and I started over twenty years ago,” Carlson says. “I have always been proud of the issues we did at Image. It’s great to know that our run hasn’t been forgotten, and that so many fans are excited to see how it would have ended.”

“After all these years, we’re excited to finally be able to wrap up this awesome storyline… so put a helmet on, buckle up, and jump on for an exciting ride full of twists and turns,” Fosco says. “We’ve all been waiting for this!”

“IDW is proud to have helped Gary and Frank’s adrenaline-packed iteration of TMNT reach its natural and satisfying conclusion,” IDW editor Megan Brown says. “It’s been an immensely rewarding experience to bring this series to both a new audience and old fans, and to see a renewed interest in the wonderful Urban Legends!”

You can check out the first look at Cover A by Fosco for issue #24 below:

And the first look at Cover RI-B by Nikos Koutsis below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends #24 is set to go on sale this April with #25 and #26 expected to follow later this year.