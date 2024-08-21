Todd McFarlane’s Medieval Spawn Kickstarter Crosses $1 Million In 5 Hours

Almost thirty years after the first-ever Medieval Spawn action figure’s release in 1995, Todd McFarlane Productions has launched a new Kickstarter to allow hardcore collectibles fans to get an ultra-detailed version of the character, packaged with a comic book just like the original run of Spawn figures used to be. The new campaign has broken McFarlane’s prior records, reaching $1 million in pledges in only five hours. That’s a fast turnaround compared to the previous Spawn Kickstarter campaign, which took 23 hours to hit the same milestone. Key to the success is a promised lightning-fast turnaround; McFarlane has already started production on the figures, which McFarlane hopes will set a record for Kickstarter in the action figure category. The hope is to get a lot of the figures shipping by the holiday season, and many will ship directly from Hong Kong, just a few months after the campaign ends.

The campaign (you can see more details and buy the figures here) met its initial $100,000 funding goal in just two minutes, and doubled its goal within four minutes, surpassing the previous campaign’s record of three minutes. The figure — offered in three colors — sold through all 700 Premium 3-Packs within 45 minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, the campaign has already attracted over 6,500 backers, to raise over $1.3 million, with 28 days to go in the campaign. Due to the speed with which the campaign is blowing through its stretch goals, four (of a possible 14) free bonus accessories have already been unlocked, and McFarlane plans to give away even more throughout the campaign as additional goals are reached.

The 2024 Medieval Spawn figure will be the most detailed yet, available in three color variations: classic blue and red, bold black, and an all-gray artist’s proof rendition. Backers can choose between autographed and non-autographed versions of the figures. With production of the figures already underway, McFarlane hopes to begin shipping to many backers during the holiday season, with some backers receiving their figures before Christmas.

Here’s a rundown of the key features of the toy, via the Medieval Spawn campaign on Kickstarter: