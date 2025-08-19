Transformers Teases an Optimus Prime vs Megatron Showdown That Rivals the Animated Movie

Fans of the Transformers animated movie will look forward to another showdown between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The fan-favorite 1986 movie will always hold a special place in the hearts of Transformers fans. Not only did they get to see their favorite characters on the big screen, but The Transformers: The Movie also had major stakes. Some of those favorite characters died in the heat of battle, with the biggest example being Autobot leader Optimus Prime. It was certainly a gut punch to the fanbase, and the memory of that moment will never fade away. It seems fitting that a new era of Transformers storytelling is calling back to that epic confrontation.

Skybound and Image Comics released the first look at covers and interior pages for Transformers #24 by writer Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb), artist Jorge Corona (Middlewest), colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon), and letterer Rus Wooton (G.I. JOE). Transformers #24 also marks the end of Daniel Warren Johnson’s run on the title before the new creative team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, Void Rivals) and Dan Mora (Superman, Justice League Unlimited) join Spicer and Wooton.

Optimus Prime vs Megatron Is the Fight Transformers Fans Have Been Waiting For

The first act of The Transformers: The Movie culminated in a clash between Optimus Prime and Megatron. While Optimus can be crowned the winner, it was at a heavy cost. Seeing Optimus Prime die, or any Transformer for that matter, is something that had never happened in an episode of the animated series. It left such an impact on the fanbase that G.I. Joe: The Movie, which was released a year later, had to change Duke’s death to say that he was merely in a coma.

Skybound is billing Transformers #24 as the “end of an era” as the title transitions to its new creative team. “END OF ARC. END OF AN ERA. DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON’S FINAL ISSUE…AND THE START OF A NEW ERA,” the description of Transformers #24 reads. “OPTIMUS PRIME VS MEGATRON. The confrontation everything has been building toward since day one explodes into an earth-shattering battle. The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here. This is it. And the new era of TRANSFORMERS begins with the most shocking ending to ANY comic book this year!”

Transformers is a part of Skybound and Hasbro’s Energon Universe that launched nearly two years ago. The debut issue set a new record at the time as Skybound’s highest-selling debut and easily surpassed previous Transformers sales records. It sold out at the distributor level before reaching comic shops, leading to many subsequent printings due to unprecedented demand. It went on to become the best-selling comic book of 2023. Daniel Warren Johnson won Best Continuing Series and Best Writer/Artist at the 2024 Eisner Awards, and was joined by Jorge Corona as series artist beginning with Issue #7.

The main cover of Transformers #24 is by Daniel Warren Johnson and series colorist Mike Spicer. Variant covers include an open-to-order cover B by series artist Jorge Corona & Mike Spicer, a 1:10 incentive variant concluding the connecting cover series by David Nakayama, a 1:25 incentive variant by Jeff Spokes, a 1:50 incentive variant by Pye Parr, and a wraparound cover by Johnson and Spicer.

Transformers #24 goes on sale Wednesday, September 10th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!