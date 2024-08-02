Ultimate Spider-Man Brings Back a Major Villain in an Unexpected Way

A major Spider-Man villain just made a surprising return in the Ultimate Universe. Marvel is doing a new take on the Ultimate Universe, with Jonathan Hickman helping to relaunch the publishing line following Ultimate Invasion. Together with artist Marco Checchetto, fans have witnessed a married-with-kids Peter Parker taking up the mantle of the web-slinger in Ultimate Spider-Man. As an example of redefining familiar characters, Green Goblin is now an ally of Spider-Man instead of an enemy. Harry Osborn has the mantle of Green Goblin, and even though readers only got to meet Norman Osborn for a few panels before his death, Ultimate Spider-Man has found a clever way to incorporate him into the series.

Ultimate Spider-Man #7 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC’s Cory Petit. It features Peter Parker and Harry Osborn having their Spider-Man and Green Goblin costumes studied and tinkered with by Dr. Otto Octavius, who fans know as Doctor Octopus. Otto works for Oscorp, and has uncovered some interesting tidbits about their suits. Both are made from Stark tech that contains onboard A.I.s that need to be turned on and mapped to a profile.

Spider-Man, since he likes to talk to himself, goes that route, which sets up an interesting twist to his internal monologue, while Harry chooses his deceased father, Norman Osborn. Harry asks Otto if they can construct a profile from historical/personal records, and since Oscorp was Norman’s creation, it’s simple to weave his brain patterns into the tech.

How Norman Osborn returns to the Ultimate Universe

Ultimate Spider-Man #7 brings Norman Osborn back as the Green Goblin’s A.I.

So while Norman Osborn doesn’t have a physical body, his presence is still a part of Ultimate Spider-Man. Otto Octavius activates the A.I.s in Spider-Man and Green Goblin’s costumes, and then the two spar while Norman and Peter provide commentary. While Spider-Man provides his trademark wisecracks and non-stop chatter, Norman looms as the overbearing father figure, chastising Harry for not living up to his father’s legacy and being a disappointment.

It’s definitely a different take on the father-son dynamic, and Harry will have to listen to his father every time he suits up as the Green Goblin to fight Wilson Fisk. There could even come a day when Norman commanders the Green Goblin suit and pilots it himself in Harry’s absence.