Ultimate Spider-Man Preview Reveals Peter Parker's Big Secret

This week's issue of Ultimate Spider-Man finally lets the cat out of the bag. One of the many highlights of Ultimate Spider-Man has been the family dynamic with Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson being a married couple with two young kids. In the new Ultimate Universe Peter doesn't become Spider-Man until he's a married man instead of a high school teenager, which introduces new dynamics to the Spidey mythos. His daughter May Parker is the only family member who knows Peter is Spider-Man, but that may be about to change.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #6 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins with the Parker Family gathering at the table for breakfast when Peter walks in sporting a massive black eye and bruises on his face. As you can imagine, Mary Jane, Ben, and Mary are shocked to see Peter like this, and begin to wonder about what happened. Peter tries to play it off as the ol' Parker luck popping up while he was working, but Ben accurately questions how Peter could be hurt at the Daily Bugle. May then blurts out that Peter got those bruises being a superhero.

Marvel reveals Spider-Man's secret identity

There have already been a couple of characters in Ultimate Spider-Man that have discovered Peter's secret identity. First was his young daughter May, who caught Peter trying on his Spider-Man suit he got from Tony Stark. May promised to keep the secret between her and Peter, but as the Ultimate Spider-Man #6 preview demonstrates, she eventually spoiled it. The other character who knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man is Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man and Green Goblin tag team Bullseye, and once the dust settles, the two compliment each other on their crime-fighting costumes. What Spider-Man doesn't know is his black picotech suit is Ozcorp proprietary tech, meaning the Green Goblin can control it. He then proceeds to pair Spider-Man's suit with his, unmasking Spider-Man. Green Goblin then voluntarily does the same, introducing himself as Harry Osborn. Peter reveals his real name, and they agree to grab a drink to discuss the secret powers controlling the Ultimate Universe.

The preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #6 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 19th.