‘Umbrella Academy’ Comics Prices Rise on eBay

It looks like the hype for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy has reached a whole new level.

A new article from Bleeding Cool highlights the recent aftermarket of sales for The Umbrella Academy comics, which have been selling for some pretty impressive prices since the series debuted last week.

The Free Comic Book Day edition of the Dark Horse comic, which was initially released in 2007, has skyrocketed from $10 to $15 price points to $50 within the past week. A 9.8 slabbed copy of the series’ first issue has gone from $80 to $182 since the beginning of the month, while standard copies of that issue have jumped from $30 to $50. And a slabbed version of a thousand-copy limited edition variant of that first issue is now going for over $500, after it was reportedly selling in the mid-$100s this past December.

Some have taken advantage of this boom in interesting ways, with comic retailer Dennis L. Barger Jr. considering making use of his leftover Free Comic Book Day copies.

The Umbrella Academy follows a group of adopted siblings, who reunite in the wake of their billionaire guardian’s passing. The siblings – Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five work together to solve the mystery surrounding their father’s death, only to stumble upon an upcoming apocalyptic threat in the process. While the comics have endured a few hiatuses since the series debuted in 2007, it sounds like both versions of the story are working in harmony.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Gerard Way, who co-created the original comic, explained this year. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

Season one of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.

