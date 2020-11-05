V for Vendetta Is Trending on the Fifth of November
Writer Alan Moore never shied away from including real-world politics and historical events into his works, with his V for Vendetta, illustrated by David Lloyd, drawing direct influence from Guy Fawkes' attempts to blow up the House of Lords on November 5, 1605. The United Kingdom would go on to celebrate "Guy Fawkes Night" every November 5th to celebrate King James I surviving the assassination attempt, with communities lighting massive bonfires to resemble the flames that would have been caused by the explosion. Now that November 5th has rolled around, V for Vendetta has become a popular trend on social media.
The comic book explores a dystopia in which a fascist regime has taken over the United Kingdom, with the masked "V" making attempts to topple the government. Sporting a Guy Fawkes mask, V orchestrates a sprawling and theatrical campaign to inspire people to rise up against their government, specifically the young woman Evey, as he often tells her, "Remember, remember, the fifth of November," highlighting a previous attempt to overthrow the government. The story was adapted into a film in 2006.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about V for Vendetta on the famous date.
Still Relevant
V for Vendetta, is more relevant than ever. pic.twitter.com/TK2Rfq7Qft— Hacklemore 🚩 (@Classic_G_) November 5, 2020
"An Idea Can Change the World"
We are told to remember the idea, not the man, because a man can fail. He can be caught, he can be killed and forgotten, but 400 years later, an idea can still change the world.— Movies Quotes. (@movies_seriess) November 5, 2020
Remember, remember the 5th of November 🖤
V for Vendetta 🎬🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/ifZtA9WFAu
Ideas Are Bulletproof
Behind this mask there is more than just flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea... and ideas are bulletproof.
🎥V for Vendetta (2005)— Siyah & Beyaz Film Sahneleri (@film_blackwhite) November 5, 2020
⭐️IMDb: 8,2 pic.twitter.com/dfMUSmKDxv
Afraid
Happy V for Vendetta Day, folks. pic.twitter.com/DfL87ihl78— Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) November 5, 2020
Happy 5th
In V for Vendetta, Alan Moore shows us how the State effectively exploits the public’s sense of fear in times of crises and states of emergency to destroy our liberty & replace it with absolute control over our every thought, emotion, and action.
Happy 5th of November. pic.twitter.com/Z4L3QSamw8— Marx 🟡⚫️ مارك (@MarkBFadel) November 5, 2020
Reminder
With it being the 5th of November, here's a reminder to watch V For Vendetta. One of my all time favourite movies. pic.twitter.com/X5UVOI9cJO— Haruka (Mister No Life) (@BackupMister) November 5, 2020
Do Yourself a Favor
"Remember remember
the 5th of November,
the gunpowder treason and plot.
I know of no reason why the gunpowder treason...
should ever be forgot." - V
Happy 5th November Twitter!— Kemlo ( REDACTED ) (@WriteoTastic) November 5, 2020
To anyone who sees this tweet, do your self a favour and read 'V for vendetta', it's worth the read. pic.twitter.com/CrwoYYOtfq
Not Far Off
This 5th of November I think it’s important to think about V for Vendetta. We’re not so far away from that world. pic.twitter.com/0ukNf29uqN— Laws Plays 🎮✨ Rise of the #TombRaider ⚱️🌿 (@IDFYTI) November 5, 2020
Time for a Rewatch
5th of November, which means it's time rewatch V for Vendetta for the 1527839291th time pic.twitter.com/tE6EprFIrO— nettik⁷ (@nettikinim) November 5, 2020
Because...You Know
watching v for vendetta again tonight cause you know "remember, remember, the 5th of november "pic.twitter.com/nhcBqHtXix— ' (@dasnazar) November 5, 2020