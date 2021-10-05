Vampirella, Red Sonja, and Purgatori Get Dynamite 6-Inch Action Figures

Executive Replicas has just launched three new 6-inch action figures from the pages of Dynamite comics – Vampirella, Red Sonja, and Purgatori! They look fantastic, and feature loads of articulation and accessories. Here’s the breakdown complete with pre-order links.

Vampirella – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $69.99: “When a spaceship from Earth crash lands on the dying planet Drakulon, the remaining dying inhabitants, the Vampiri, sends Vampirella to investigate to find the pilots from Earth have blood flowing through their veins; blood which at one point in time flowed in rivers through Drakulon but now has stopped flowing, causing the inhabitants to die off. Vampirella is able to pilot the spaceship back to Earth where she becomes a “good” vampire, and devotes her energy to ridding our world of the evil vampires.” Accessories include swappable hands, a removable cape, ritual knife, and bat minion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red Sonja – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $69.99: “Red Sonja – outlaw, mercenary, warrior and queen. After escaping her bloody origin, she hunted the wilderlands of Hyrkania, theived the streets and palaces of Pah-Disha, sold her sword on battlefields from Koth to Aquilonia, and liberated countless mugs of ale from barrels throughout the Hyborean world. Red Sonja slew the king who tried to posses her and freed the world from the dark sourcery of Kulan Gathe. Forced to flee her homeland, she rode west across the Turanian Steppes and into the shadowed mists of legendry.” Accessories include swappable hands, a battle axe, and broad sword.

Purgatori – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $69.99: “Born into slavery in ancient Egypt, in the time of the Pharaohs, Sakkara met an ancient vampire named Rath, who transformed her into the deadly and powerful Purgatori. Now, the deadly Sorceress straddles the line between good and evil in the never-ending battle of CHAOS! On Earth.” Accessories include swappable hands and a battle sword.