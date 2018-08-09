Preview: Robots And Lethal Weapon Collide In ‘Volition’ #1

AfterShock’s new series Volition is right around the corner, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the anticipated issue from Ryan Parrott and Omar Francia.

The new preview gives fans a look at one particular group of Artificials, robots who have become self-aware and integrated into society. Well, for the most part, as life for some is tougher than others, as outdated models struggle to stay relevant and up to date with newer technology.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here we meet a few skilled Artificals who are trying to find and steal a set of processors from a heavily secured facility. As you can imagine, things don’t go as planned, but despite some significant odds, the crew has a trick or two up its sleeve.

You can check out the new preview, which sports some gorgeous art from Omar Francia, in the gallery below.

Volition is written by Go Go Power Rangers‘ Ryan Parrott, who gave a quick rundown of the new science fiction series.

“VOLITION is basically a science-fiction fable,” Parrott said. “It’s set in a future where robots have become self-aware but, instead trying to subjugate or destroy mankind, they basically just assimilated into society — living normal everyday lives right beside us. However, their biggest problem is that technology isn’t slowing down… so some robots go to extreme, even illegal, lengths to stay top-of-the-line and that leads to the creation of a consciousness destroying virus called “Rust”. So our story is about two DOWN ON THEIR LUCK robots who meet in a decommission facility and basically go on a journey to find their creator and see if they can help save robot kind from annihilation — but, you know, in a Lethal Weapon road trip kinda way.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7542]

You can check out the full description for Volition #1 below.

Volition #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 8.15.2018

writer: Ryan Parrott

artist: Omar Francia

color: Omar Francia

letterer: Marshall Dillon

cover: Omar Francia

“In a not-too-distant future, artificial intelligence has spawned a race of robots that serve all of humanity. Robots are considered second class citizens, but a few in the A.I. community are fighting back in a constant struggle for equal rights.

When a debilitating virus called “Rust” threatens all artificial life, salvation lies in the most unlikely of robotic heroes—not a warrior or an solider, but in an obsolete construction worker and a dedicated caregiver. Together, HALE-19 and AMBER-7T embark on a perilous journey in search of a cure that could potentially change the balance of power on Earth forever. The next bold adventure from Aftershock Comics begins here!

From writer Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Star Trek, Batman: Gates of Gotham) and new artist sensation Omar Francia (Star Wars, Mass Effect) comes an epic quest into a dazzling future world told through the lens of AfterShock Comics!”

Volition #1 hits comic stores on August 15, and make sure to stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Parrott about the anticipated debut!