We Only Find Them When They're Dead Reveals First Look at New Chapter (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios has another hit on its hands with We Only Find Them When They're Dead, and now we can exclusively reveal the next chapter in the cosmic saga. Writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk), artist Simone Di Meo's (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), assistant colorist Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design are all onboard for the next chapter, which kicks off in We Only Find Them When They're Dead #6, and you can get your first look at the issue with the gorgeous covers below. We Only Find Them Whey They're Dead #6 features a main cover by Di Meo and variant covers by Bengal (Death or Glory), Mike Del Mundo (Vision), and Toni Infante (Mega Man: Fully Charged).

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #6 picks up the search fifty years in, spotlighting a now 71-year-old Jason Hauer as tries to live and survive in the world between the Harvesters and the Worshippers. The universe seems to have other plans though for Jason, and he will soon find himself in middle of all the chaos, which could bring him face to face with Captain Malik.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

You can check out the official description of the issue below.

"Fifty years have passed since Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II embarked on their fateful mission - and the universe has changed in ways no one ever expected. Jason Hauer, one of the fated Vihaan II crew, is now 71 years old and living a life on the razor’s edge between the Harvesters and the Worshippers.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

As these rival religious factions clash throughout the galaxy, Jason finds himself thrown into the center of the chaos and forced to confront his tortured past. And the only people who can help Jason have their own secret agenda - one that may bring him face to face with Captain Malik in ways beyond comprehension…"

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #6 hits comic stores and digital platforms including iBooks, ComiXology, Google Play, and more on May 19th.

If you're not caught up on the series, you can actually pick up the Discover Now Edition of We Only Find Them When They're Dead Vol. 1 exclusively at comic book stores on March 17th, and it will be available in bookstores in May.

