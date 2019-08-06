The Weekly Pull: Aquaman, My Hero Academia, Berserker Unbound, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Aquaman Vol. 1: Unspoken Water

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by Robson Rocha

Published by DC Comics

Kelly Sue DeConnick kicked off her Aquaman run in a big way, taking Arthur out of his normal environment and establishing a bold new mythology and cast of characters that will only benefit the character going forward. We’ve already seen this in the stories that follow this first arc, and you’ll want to get in on the ground floor if you can. Not only that, but this book is absolutely gorgeous thanks to the artwork of Robson Rocha, who brings a whole new flavor to Aquaman’s world. In short, this is an Aquaman story you don’t want to miss. — Matthew Aguilar

Barbarella/Dejah Thoris Vol. 1

Written by Leah Williams

Art by German Garcia

Published by Dynamite Entertainment

Barbarella and Dejah Thoris are two characters often reduced to their physical appearance. Don’t let the cheesecake cover to Barbarella/Dejah Thoris fool you. It isn’t representative of the more striking and streamlined German Garcia interiors, which are gorgeous. Leah Williams depicts these characters as competent, adventurous, brilliant women. If you’re looking for some pulpy, sci-fi adventure goodness, then look to this team-up between two of the foremost women in the field. Barbarella/Dejah Thoris will show you the potential in any crossover when backed by the right creative team, on the right book, and the right time. — Jamie Lovett

Berserker Unbound #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Mike Deodato Jr.

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Jeff Lemire and Mike Deodato are both known talents in the comics field on their own. Lemire has written many well-received graphic novels, has written for Marvel and DC Comics, and co-created the Black Hammer universe at Dark Horse. Deodato is a veteran superhero artist with a distinct style. They first teamed up on a stellar Thanos run for Marvel. Now they’re reteaming on Berseker Unbound, a book that has to have come from an elevator pitch in the realm of “What if Conan the Barbarian, but today?” The book focuses on a sword-wielding warrior who finds himself in present-day society. Hilarity, presumably, ensues. — Jamie Lovett

Coffin Bound #1

Written by Dan Watters

Art by Dani

Published by Image Comics

The first issue of Coffin Bound hits stores this week, and it has all the makings of a bonafide hit. Dan Watters takes the narrative style he brought to Lucifer and The Sandman Universe and elevates it to something punk rock, poetic, and genuinely personal. The art from Dani is an absolute knockout as well, with intriguing character designs and an overall visual depth that just feels incredibly cool. You probably shouldn’t sleep on this debut issue. — Jenna Anderson

DIE #6

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Stephanie Hans

Published by Image Comics

After a several month hiatus, DIE returns for its second arc. Initially billed as “Jumanji meets D&D,” DIE is a nuanced and wonderful look at what we put into and take out of games. After a group of teenagers returns from a multi-year stay in a fantasy game, they return as adults to the world left behind. Although it’s easy for them to slip back into their old roles, they learn that the terrors they faced down as kids are much more real now, as are the problems they left behind. DIE is probably Image’s top book of the year and is one of the best monthly series currently on stands. — Christian Hoffer

Giant Days #53

Written by John Allison

Drawn by Max Sarin

Published by BOOM! Studios

With Giant Days winding down (the final issue is the upcoming #55), this week’s #53 is all about goodbyes and those last days before graduation and while that can be a bittersweet time both for the characters and readers who are also preparing to move on from the series, this week’s issue is a solid reminder of just how great Giant Days really is. Filled with humor and even a few sweet, moving moments, Giant Days #53 captures the both stressful and beautiful elements of a major life transition for its characters in a way that is satisfying and charming. It’s an absolute must-read for fans of the series and honestly a great read for newcomers to the story, especially as back-to-school is upon us. — Nicole Drum

Girl in the World

Writing and art by Caroline Cash

Published by Silver Sprocket

As a comic publisher, Silver Sprocket border upon being a miracle. Small press comics press typically have an outstanding array of talent with very few dollars, if any, to draw attention towards that talent. Silver Sprocket has consistently managed to publish affordable new comics with a quality that makes them stand out in any comics scene. Caroline Cash’s new work Girl in the World is the next step in that increasingly reliable narrative. The 64-page original graphic novel traces a group of young women through the course of a single day that’s anything but ordinary. Cash’s use of color and layouts is unlike anything else readers will find on the stands this week. They make the entire reading experience immensely rewarding, and will likely appeal to readers who recall growing up in a city (not the suburbs) with electrically-charged buildings, lampposts, and even streets. This new comic is brimming with energy and life sure to impress any readers who take a step off the beaten path of American comics. — Chase Magnett

Image Firsts COPRA #1

Writing and art by Michael Fiffe

Published by Image Comics

The first issue of COPRA was released almost seven years ago. There were only 400 copies produced, all of them assembled by the series’ creator Michel Fiffe. Those issues sold for a lot more than $1 at the time, and sell for even more today (if you can even find a copy). Now the very first installment of the 21st century’s best superhero-revenge will be available at every local comic book store for only $1. This new “Image Firsts” edition precedes COPRA‘s second publisher jumping, moving from the now-defunct Bergen Street Press (rest in peace) to Image Comics—the biggest direct market publisher outside of the Big Two. Whether you’re looking for high-octane action or a thoughtful meditation on the superhero genre, COPRA delivers on the most visceral and cerebral levels. Longtime fans of the series, like myself, may not need another copy of this first issue, but it’s incredibly exciting to know that readers all over the world can now affordably discover COPRA in print before it relaunches at Image in October with a whole new COPRA #1. — Chase Magnett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid

Written by Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo and Diego Galindo

Published by BOOM! Studios

Shattered Grid was one of the biggest events in Power Rangers history, bringing in teams from all eras of the franchise into one sprawling epic as they faced Lord Drakkon and his army of sentries. Not only did we find out just how deadly Drakkon could be, but fans were also introduced to the Ranger Slayer and got to see some of their favorite Rangers team up in some thrilling battles. The story ran across both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers, but now you can read it all in one place, and you seriously will not regret it. If you’ve been longing for a great Power Rangers story, you’ve come to the right place. — Matthew Aguilar

My Hero Academia Vol. 20: School Festival Start!!

Writing and art by Kohei Horikoshi

Published by Viz Media

The ongoing adventures of Izuku Midoriya continue in the new volume of My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi is one of the top superhero writers in comics, even if some fans don’t look at manga as a traditional medium for superheroes. In this volume, Midoriya and his friends take a step back from their budding superhero careers to focus on a school festival, an annual tradition at Japanese schools. If some of the previous arcs were big action Spider-Man arcs, this is an arc all about Peter Parker, which Midoriya trying to focus on his personal life instead of punching villains. Don’t sleep on one of the best superhero comics in 2019! — Christian Hoffer

War of the Realms: Giant-Man

Written by Leah Williams

Art by Marco Castiello

Published by Marvel Comics

There’s a lot to love of Marvel’s War of the Realms, but the Giant-Man tie-in miniseries is nothing short of an underrated gem. Leah Williams crafts a tale that’s filled with well-crafted character moments, a delightfully-zany concept, and a pretty hearty helping of jokes and memes. Marco Castiello’s art is fantastic as well, acknowledging the gravity of War of the Realms while not being afraid to let things get silly. This trade also includes Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones’ Howard the Duck story from War of the Realms: War Scrolls, so if you’re a fan of the zanier corners of the Marvel universe, then this trade would be a good fit for your collection. — Jenna Anderson