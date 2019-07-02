The Weekly Pull: Lois Lane, Doom Patrol, The Green Lantern, and More

It’s almost Wednesday again, which means only one thing: new comics! Every Wednesday, comic book stores are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #1

Written by Jeremy Lambert and Gerard Way

Art by James Harvey

Published by DC/Young Animal

When Gerard Way launched the Young Animal pop-up imprint at DC Comics in 2016, it was a breath of fresh air. With Vertigo lessened in recent years, and now gone entirely, Young Animal is a throwback the mature audience imprint at its wildest, playing with similar themes and, in some cases, the same characters. Way’s own Doom Patrol was the flagship for Young Animal’s initial run and felt like a natural successor to Grant Morrison’s acclaimed run on DC’s strangest heroes, updating the themes, characters, and aesthetic for a new generation of fans.

Now Young Animal is back with a new wave of exciting titles and Doom Patrol is once again leading that way with Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds. Though the new series won’t have Nick Derington on interiors — he’s providing covers — it will have a rotating cadre of top tier artists. James Harvey draws this first issue, and will be followed by Doc Shaner, Nick Pitarra, and Becky Cloonan. If you like walking on the weird side fo DC’s universe, don’t miss Doom Patrol. — Jamie Lovett

The Green Lantern #9

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Liam Sharp

Published by DC Comics

Grant Morrison has a knack for blending a bit of reality with the bizarre, and that is definitely present in the pitch for The Green Lantern #9. Hal Jordan, aka Sir Hal of the Lantern (absurd and we love it) faces down an evil wizard named Ah-Bah-Nazzur, and artist Liam Sharp will no about make it a gorgeous and memorable spectacle. The Green Lantern always zigs when you think it’s going to zag, and we can’t wait to see how Morrison and Sharp surprise us this time around. — Matthew Aguilar

Lois Lane #1

Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Mike Perkins

Published by DC Comics

Greg Rucka was one of the masterminds behind Gotham Central, a series that refocused the DC universe on individuals without powers and made that one of the most powerful perspectives in all of the DC canon. Those same skills are what make his newest collaboration with artist Mike Perkins a must-read. Together, they are taking the same down-to-earth approach and recentering it on the journalists in the superhero genre. In addition to those expectations, Lois Lane has a long and storied history as a character. Putting aside a penchant for typos, she’s one of the most dogged truth seekers in all of comics (superheroes or otherwise). Recent turns in the Superman line of comics and with Leviathan Rising have made it clear Lois is a force to be reckoned with, whether or not Superman is around. Lois Lane #1 looks to be an exciting alternate take on the entire DC universe and an empowering story of why journalism matters so much in the 21st Century. — Chase Magnett

No One Left to Fight #1

Written by Aubrey Sitterson

Art by Fico Ossio

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Aubrey Sitterson and Fico Ossio could have decided to create a Western take on the popular shonen genre of Japanese manga and that would have been interesting enough. But Sitterson and Ossio decided to push things one step further by asking what happens when the final opponent has been defeated.

No One Left to Fight catches up with a group of Dragon Ball style fighters dealing with what happens when a new challenger does not approach. How do heroes who have been driven to be the best deal with growing older without anyone to test themselves against? If you’re interested in shonen on new spins on old genres, this is one to look at. — Jamie Lovett

Sea of Stars #1

Written by Jason Aaron and Dennis Hallum

Art by Stephen Green

Published by Image Comics

The sprawling expanse of space, beautifully depicted by artist Stephen Green in Sea of Stars #1, is somewhat reminiscent of the array of #1 issues released by Image Comics each year. There are often so many that it’s difficult to know which ones to read. After having the opportunity to read and review this issue in advance, I’m confident that Sea of Stars will be one of the absolute best Image comics to emerge from 2019. The creators attached to the series guarantee a confident and craftful debut, and it manages to accomplish everything a #1 issue should (but rarely will). By the last page there are massive problems and mysteries to be confronted and, more importantly, there has been ample effort in investing readers in the characters and their relationships. Whether you’re a fan of wonderfully depicted sci-fi, from gritty details to the wonders of the cosmos, or a sucker for father-son stories, Sea of Stars #1 is sure to be one of your favorite new comics this year. — Chase Magnett

Secret Warps: Soldier Supreme Annual #1

Written by Al Ewing, Mark Waid

Art by Carlos Gomez, Alex Lins

Published by Marvel Comics

The wacky Infinity Warp characters are back in a mini-event that promises to expand on the storyline started by Gerry Duggan and company during last summer’s Infinity Wars line. While the characters initially started as an Amalgam-like licensed offering, the characters eventually developed into a whole separate universe, which ended up rather intriguing in its own right. Either way, should this new batch continue expanding on this new Warped World, it will be a super interesting read. — Adam Barnhardt

Space Bandits #1

Written by Mark Millar

Art by Matteo Scalera

Published by Image Comics

Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera are launching a brand new series that will take fans across the cosmos, and it looks like it’s going to be a blast. The new series is titled Space Bandits, and it follows two wanted felons named Thena and Cody who specialize in running heists across the galaxy. As you can tell form the cover, Scalera’s art is perfectly suited for this crazy caper of betrayal, thievery, and revenge, and Millar knows how to write conflicted characters, so this should be quite the compelling recipe. — Matthew Aguilar

The World of Black Hammer Encyclopedia

Written by Jeff Lemire and Tate Brombal

Art by Tyler Crook, Matt Kindt, Emi Lenox, David Rubin, Wilfredo Torres, Christian Ward, Tonci Zonjic

Published by Dark Horse Comics

With Black Hammer becoming an incredibly complex world, this encyclopedia promises to be required reading for those wanting to get in bed with Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s new sprawling superhero universe. While it’s not expected to be a comic in itself, the handbook-esque formatting should be a welcome buy for any Black Hammer fans. — Adam Barnhardt