Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton Is a Beautiful Tribute to Superman’s Best Pal

While most are familiar with the concept of Krypto the Super Dog, you’d be pardoned if you didn’t know the story of how the beloved canine ended up on Earth fighting alongside Superman. Thanks to James Gunn bringing Krypto back to the forefront in the new Superman movie, there’s even more reason to get acquainted with Krypto’s history, and that’s where Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton comes in. While this could have just been an easy cash-in on the extra attention, this talented team instead wholly embraced what connects a family to their pet and vice versa, and the result is a truly heartwarming and endlessly endearing debut that can’t help but make you an even bigger fan of the Man of Steel’s best friend.

Along those same lines of what could have been, it would have been easy to have Krypto act more like a human to connect with what he’s feeling and thinking throughout the story, and it’s not like that would have necessarily been a wrong decision. That said, what immediately stands out about the series is how the team of writer Ryan North, artist Mike Norton, colorist Ian Herring, and letterer Lucas Gattoni made a decision to have Krypto act like the adorable puppy he is through and through, so it’s up to Krypto’s mannerisms and expressions to convey his feelings in the moment.

To say that was executed beautifully would be an understatement. Norton and Herring’s Krypto leaps off the page with lively expressions and a genuine spark of life to everything he does. This is also true of the El family that surrounds him, and even as conversations unfold that he’s not a part of directly, the artwork conveys a subtle understanding of what’s happening throughout the issue, including one moment that will melt even a Grinch’s ice-cold heart.

Gattoni’s lettering is just as important, conveying the shifts in tone between the El’s and the larger populace of Krypton, who haven’t yet come around to the reality of their situation. Gattoni’s work really shines, however, as the issue makes a big shift towards the end, with Krypto’s every move and reaction heightened as he finds himself in unknown territory, and it all feels almost overwhelming, just like it would be to Krypto.

This is where North shines as well, taking the known framework of a story and then successfully building a sense of stakes and uncertainty into that frame. We know Krypto is ultimately fine, but it doesn’t make the journey any less compelling. You’ll feel every emotion as Krypto attempts to make the best of his circumstances, and you’ll empathize with the family that wasn’t prepared to say goodbye. You’ll also find yourself shocked by that last page, too, but we won’t get into why here. Just know, it’s a pretty stellar curveball, and I’m intrigued to see where it leads.

While there are several wonderful moments, there is one in particular I can’t quite shake. As Jor-El and Lara-El discuss the reality of Krypton’s impending destruction, Krypto looks over at a sleeping Kal-El with a look of concern. As he approaches, that look slightly shifts to care, and as North’s brilliant dialogue plays out, the final expression is fittingly love. By the end, there’s hope too, and Krypto is right at the center of why.

It’s a fitting end to a rollercoaster ride of an issue that allows Krypto to shine his absolute brightest. I simply can’t recommend it enough.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC and comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!