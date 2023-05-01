Check Out Our Exclusive Preview of Iron Circus's Wine Ghost Goes to Hell

Ahead of the Backerkit crwodfunding launch for Wine Ghost Goes to Hell, Spike Trotman's Iron Circus Comics, the trailblazing comics publisher that has raised nearly 3 million dollars over more than 30 crowdfunding campaigns, has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look inside the irreverent, sassy, and sexy graphic novel debut from cartoonist Sage Coffey. Best known for their work in The New Yorker, The Nib, The Washington Post, as well as on the GLAAD-nominated video game BUGSNAX, Coffey is a trans nonbinary cartoonist living in Chicago, IL. Their full color graphic novel debut is a supernatural romp, featuring a slice of glamor and disaster, and the prelaunch page is now live on BackerKit.

Per the graphic novel's official logline, when Wine Ghost was alive, she was an alcohol-soaked train wreck. Now that she's dead… Well, not all that much has changed. When an old friend from her living days unexpectedly dies, Wine Ghost is faced with a lot more responsibility than she bargained for. She learned the ropes to hell a long time ago but it's his first rodeo. And, boy, howdy, it's a wild one.

"I wanted Sebastian to walk into Wine Ghost's life as casually as possible, as people from the past are one to do," Coffey said of the excerpt, which you can see below. "Wine Ghost couldn't be happier to see him. It's an adrenaline rush to see an old pal, but part of reconnecting a friendship is remembering why you disconnected in the first place."

"One of the great joys of publishing comics is introducing cartoonists to a wider audience," said Iron Circus Publisher, Spike Trotman. "If you haven't read Sage Coffey's comics, it's time to sit up and pay attention. This is Wine Ghosts's world, we're just living in it."

Wine Ghost Goes to Hell will feature pink dyed page edges, and the BackerKit campaign will feature rewards and stretch goals, including glow-in-the-dark Wine Ghost vinyl figures.