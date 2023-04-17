The Winter Soldier Enters an Alliance With Black Panther's Evil Brother

The latest Captain America event starts off with a shocking moment when Winter Soldier decides to join forces with White Wolf, Black Panther's evil adopted brother. Captain America: Cold War is the culmination of events taking place in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, with Winter Soldier – now the Outer Circle's Revolution – and White Wolf at the center of it. Bucky Barnes willingly joined the Outer Circle to take them down from within, which means he's willing to do nefarious things to accomplish his goals. Those nefarious choices include freeing White Wolf and giving him the tools to achieve his evil plans.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1. Continue reading at your own risk.

Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1 comes from the creative team of Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Tochi Onyebuchi, Carlos Magno, VC's Joe Caramagna, and Alejandro Sánchez. Sam Wilson and his partner, Ian Rogers/Nomad, were able to defeat White Wolf in Captain America: Symbol of Truth, which is why he's being detained in a facility when Cold War Alpha begins. Winter Soldier/Revolution frees White Wolf, and the two make a deal to help each other achieve their goals. Bucky wants access to Dimension Z, and in exchange Bucky has Nomad kidnapped so he can give White Wolf access to Ian's blood. Once White Wolf has Ian's DNA, he can control the monsters roaming Dimension Z as their new king.

Captain America: Cold War Writer Discuss Crossover Event

ComicBook.com spoke to Captain America: Cold War writers Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Tochi Onyebuchi ahead of the crossover event, where we asked how it felt to add to the Captain America mythos.

"First, let's expand the scope – Steve, Bucky and Sam are all woven into the same mythology, the same legacy that is Captain America. As for how we approach it – with humility, obviously, but also with a lifetime of passion for these characters. Returning to the story that we really started in Captain America #0, this is our chance to reunite our heroes and do our best to actually move them forward in an impactful, emotional way," Collin Kelly said.

Jackson Lanzing added, "This was also an opportunity to dig into an aspect of the mythology that's been left behind for far too long: Dimension Z. Rick Remender's landmark run took Steve into some truly bizarre territory and we're excited to re-engage with it with an eye towards how it challenges Steve Rogers, the recently-returned Ian… and now Sam Wilson as well!"

"What's interesting about Sam is that, even though he's been a part of the Cap mythos for so long, his interaction with the Marvel Universe as Cap is relatively small. Which means there's all this territory we get to explore, as far as what he means as Cap to different people," Tochi Onyebuchi said. "That's some of what made writing the Doom and Deadpool cameos in Sam's first arc so much fun, same with the T'Challa throwdown. But while much of Symbol of Truth has been about carving a path for Sam, Collin and Jackson are absolutely right that all these characters exist in the same pantheon. There's always going to be the question of how Steve and Sam approach being Cap differently, and Cold War has been a wonderful opportunity to really and truly bring that question to the fore. In dramatic, emotional and satisfying fashion."