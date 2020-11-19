Dark Horse Reveals Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and Umbrella Academy Environmentally Friendly Collector Water Bottles (Exclusive)

✖

If you've been looking for a way to help lessen your impact on the environment while also looking spiffy and representing some of your favorite franchises, Dark Horse has the perfect item for you. Actually, that should be series of items, as we can exclusively reveal a new line of environmentally friendly collectible water bottles featuring The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, and Cyberpunk 2077. The first wave of collectible water bottles will hit stores in February of 2021, and the best part is that with every purchase a portion of the sale will be donated to the Environmental Defense Fund, which is an organization dedicated to preserving the world’s natural resources.

Each of the water bottles is stainless steel and double insulated, and they hold 17 ounces of your favorite beverage, keeping your orange fanta ice cold or your coffee piping hot, and yes, I know those very specific choices say a lot about me.

You can check out all of the bottles in the images below, and you can read a statement from Dark Horse Comics CEO Mike Richardson below as well.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

“A newly released study says that a mind-bending 53 trillion metric tons of plastic pollution will be in our oceans, rivers, lakes, and streams by 2030. Plastic has been found in everything from whales to zooplankton, and is affecting nearly all living creatures. Hundreds of different animal species are known to have suffered from entanglement and ingestion of plastic debris. Plastic debris is estimated to kill more than 100,000 marine mammals annually, as well as millions of birds and fishes.

Plastics break down, but they don’t go away. Microplastics have worked their way through the food chain into humans and researchers believe that plastic particles could affect the digestive system’s immune response. The leading soft drink company in the U.S. itself produces roughly 120 billion plastic bottles per year.

So what to do?

Well, each of us can reduce the amount of plastic we are responsible for one. We can make a change in the number of plastic water bottles we purchase and throw away. With these new water bottles and more on the way, we wanted to create a fun alternative to plastic to help just a little with the world’s plastic situation. A portion of each bottle we sell will be donated to the Environmental Defense Fund, an organization dedicated to preserving the world’s natural resources.

We can all help.”

The first wave of water bottles will hit on February 10th, 2021 and will retail for $19.99. They can be pre-ordered at your local comic shop.