Wolverine Fights to Avenge Deadpool’s Death in Finale of Marvel Team-Up Series (Exclusive)

The final chapter of Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine team-up series finds Logan on the ropes and Wade Wilson apparently dead. Marvel Comics is capitalizing on the Deadpool & Wolverine hype by releasing a miniseries that features the Merc With a Mouth and the Canadian Canuck. The X-Men characters usually are busy in their own solo series, but with a big-budget film on the horizon, now is the time to see them working together on the comics page. So far things haven’t been going well for our titular heroes, especially since Deadpool is dead and Wolverine is fighting for his life.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3 by Joe Kelly, Adam Kubert, and Frank Martin. It picks up with Wolverine in a fierce battle with one of Delta’s creatures in the Siberian snow. The entire time Wolverine is being watched by Those Who Watch, who want some more bloodshed. Wolverine’s internal dialogue tells the reader that he believes Deadpool was killed last issue, though we all know Wade Wilson always cheats death. That is if you don’t count an upcoming storyline that features Deadpool dying (for real).

What is Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3 about?

Cover of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3

WADE AND LOGAN’S ALL-OUT WAR CONCLUDES! WWIII has emerged. WOLVERINE is tested beyond his limits. DEADPOOL is…no more?! Discover how this drastic showdown figures into the DELTA’s plans. And with THOSE WHO WATCH counting on unending bloodshed, whose will be the last blood to spill? The epic finale to the Deadpool and Wolverine doubleheader that’ll be the talk of the summer!

And a description of the overall series reads, “WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH – AND EACH OTHER’S THROATS! The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages! The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!”

The exclusive preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 24th.

Cover of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3

Preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3

Preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3

