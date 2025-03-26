Wolverine Ends His Revenge Tour With a Shocking New Role in the Marvel Universe

Wolverine: Revenge has reached its dramatic conclusion, establishing a new role for Logan that most fans won’t see coming. The five-issue limited series comes from the superstar creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo, and finds Wolverine fighting many of his classic villains in an out-of-continuity story that spans generations. If you want to see Wolverine on a revenge mission, then the book is definitely for you. The big question heading into the finale was “How would it all end?” We know Wolverine and Sabretooth are on a collision course for a final battle, but the role Logan takes on in Wolverine: Revenge‘s final pages is one major curveball we didn’t see coming. WARNING: Spoilers for Wolverine: Revenge #5 below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolverine: Revenge #5 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, and Alex Sinclair. The focus at the beginning is on Wolverine, Sabretooth, and Colossus’ son Nikolai, who has his father’s mutant power to turn his skin into metal. Nikolai is out for revenge against Wolverine for killing his father many years ago and is working with a disabled Sabretooth to accomplish this. After quickly killing Sabretooth, the showdown between Wolverine and Nikolai begins. Armed with his Aunt Illyana’s Soulsword, Nikolai moves their fight from Earth to the underworld realm of Limbo.

Wolverine tricks Nikolai into thinking he removed his healing factor with Forge’s neutralizer. It’s Wolverine’s way of offering Nikolai a fair fight after killing his dad. After getting the upper hand, Nikolai drives the Soulsword through Wolverine’s chest, theoretically killing him. However, since Wolverine messed with the neutralizer, he never lost his powers. But at least Nikolai can hopefully have a clear conscious and move on with his life. But for Wolverine, moving on means setting up shop in Limbo. Every Hell has a king sitting on their throne, and Wolverine is coming to claim the throne for himself.

Marvel makes Wolverine the new King of Hell

image credit: marvel comics

The secret premise of Wolverine: Revenge wasn’t about Logan getting revenge against all his enemies. It was how his need for revenge was always going to end with him in Limbo, aka Hell. His nature would let it end any other way. So if Wolverine is getting exactly what he deserves, he decides why not make the most of it by coming for the King of Hell mantle. The final page of Wolverine: Revenge #5 shows Wolverine making his way to Limbo’s throne, which has a purple demon sitting on it. “Bad news pal…,” Wolverine says as he enters the throne room. “… you’re in my seat.”

It’s a perfect way to conclude the series, with Wolverine covered in green demon blood and looking to claim Limbo as his own. Wolverine’s life has been filled with nothing but death and violence, so of course his life would end this way. Fans have seen different dark futures that Wolverine has starred in, with Old Man Logan being perhaps the most infamous story. Wolverine: Revenge follows a similar path, except that Wolverine isn’t running away from his past. He’s fully aware of the type of person that he is, which is why he’s content with running Limbo at his old age. Wolverine has seen and done it all. So why not end his final days running the demon underworld?

There most likely won’t be a sequel to Wolverine: Revenge anytime soon. Marvel is keeping Jonathan Hickman pretty busy these days. Along with penning Wolverine: Revenge, Hickman is also writing Ultimate Spider-Man, Aliens vs. Avengers, and the upcoming Imperial cosmic event series. He also completed work on Doom and G.O.D.S. But it would be fun to see what chaos Wolverine gets into after he becomes King of Hell. What would be his marching orders for the demons? What other deceased characters are roaming around down there looking to get a piece of the king? There’s always someone itching to make a name for themselves. The only problem is when they run into a figure like Wolverine.