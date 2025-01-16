Old Man Logan Returns in Another Dark Future of the Marvel Universe

A Wolverine series from an all-star creative team has brought back the Old Man Logan persona but with a unique twist. Old Man Logan became one of the more popular Wolverine variants to debut over the last couple of decades, to the point that it was adapted into the 2017 feature film that, at the time, marked Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine performance until last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Wolverine: Revenge is where an aged Logan appears after his world lost electricity and technology, in a similar fashion to the Old Man Logan universe from the comics. And now we can see what he’s been up to all these years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Wolverine: Revenge #4 by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo. The story jumps ahead 20 years after Wolverine got revenge on Omega Red, Sabretooth, Deadpool, and his former X-Men ally Colossus. A lot of time has passed since then, and we learn that the world has moved on. A white-bearded Logan rides on a horse into Light’s Shadow, a western-looking town referred to as “The Territory of the People.” It’s an outpost for rangers, ranchers, thieves, and explorers. So in other words, the perfect place for an Old Man Logan to mosey on into.

Wolverine gets a warm greeting as he enters a saloon. The bar folk are a mix of what you’d normally find in a tavern, along with drinkers dressed in superhero attire. We have a Captain America, Giant-Man, and a tiny Ant-Man sitting on the edge of the bar, all raising a glass to Wolverine. Another panel even has an Ultron wearing a cowboy hat and trenchcoat. The bartender gives Wolverine a drink on the house, and perfectly responds, “You see me reachin’ for my wallet?”

After finishing his beer, Wolverine asks for the location of a man, with the bartender saying he’s upstairs. The preview ends with Logan walking up a set of stairs as someone who looks like Mirage of the New Mutants feeds the Demon Bear beer out of a pitcher. The person Wolverine is looking for could be anyone, though the likelihood of there being many heroes left in this dark Marvel future is slim.

Wolverine: Revenge is an R-rated Red Band Marvel series

image credit: marvel comics

Wolverine: Revenge is one of the new titles to get the red band treatment from Marvel. The publisher began releasing red band editions of its comics with the debut of the vampire-centric Blood Hunt, with the individual issues being polybagged and flagged as containing explicit violence and blood.

The description of Wolverine: Revenge #4 reads, “AN EYE FOR AN EYE! Time has passed since WOLVERINE’S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion! A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo’s saga of the Wolverine that must be experienced to be believed!”

As for Wolverine: Revenge #4 – Red Band Edition, “The same vicious vengeance unleashed in WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 – only expanded and bloodier than ever in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!”

The exclusive preview of Wolverine: Revenge #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 22nd.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics