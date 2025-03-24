Marvel Teases Wolverine’s Final Showdown With Sabretooth

The final battle between Logan and his longtime nemesis Sabretooth is about to go down in Wolverine: Revenge. Superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo are teaming up on Wolverine: Revenge, an out-of-continuity limited series that swings for the fences. We’ve already seen the deaths of Captain America and the Winter Soldier, along with Wolverine following the title’s name by seeking revenge against his greatest rivals (and one former teammate on the X-Men). Of course, you can’t tell a Wolverine story without Sabretooth. While Victor Creed may not be up to his old fighting form, he still holds a grudge, and Wolverine is ready to bring their feud to a bloody end.

Marvel released a preview of Wolverine: Revenge #5 by Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, and Alex Sinclair. One unique part of the limited series is that there has been a time jump in each issue, and the Wolverine and Sabretooth preparing for battle are a lot older than what fans are accustomed to. Wolverine is in his trademark brown costume with a noticeable grey beard seen under his mask. As for Sabretooth, he’s relegated to moving around in Professor Charles Xavier’s gold hoverchair. But Sabretooth isn’t coming to fight Wolverine alone. He’s brought Colossus’ son along with him.

image credit: marvel comics

Wolverine has been periodically checking up on Sabretooth and cutting off parts of his body, which is why Sabretooth is left to use the hoverchair to move about. So we have to assume Sabretooth no longer has his legs and lower body. Plus, he’s missing his right eye. Colossus’ son wants payback against Wolverine for killing his father in a previous issue. The boy looks just like Colossus and has Magik’s Soulsword strapped to his back.

Wolverine tries to goad Sabretooth by calling him a coward for having someone else fight his battles for him. The tactic seems to work, cause Sabretooth lets out a vicious howl before telling the boy, “Do it now, kid!” What that is remains a mystery for now, as the preview of Wolverine: Revenge #5 comes to an end.

Wolverine: Revenge is one of the titles to get the red band treatment from Marvel. The publisher began releasing red band editions of its comics with the debut of the vampire-centric Blood Hunt, with the individual issues being polybagged and flagged as containing explicit violence and blood.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“TIME HEALS NOTHING! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE’s soul,” the description of Wolverine: Revenge #5 reads. “Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, @$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo’s legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries!”

Wolverine: Revenge #5 goes on sale Wednesday, March 26th. Let us know what you think of the preview in the comments below.